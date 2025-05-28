I’m Building Alexandria — a Human-Centered Coding Tool Born From the Edges

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byJin Park@jiniuspark

Tech enthusiast exploring cybersecurity, AI, and coding. Passionate about life's artful oddities

May 28th, 2025
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Jin Park
    byJin Park@jiniuspark

    Tech enthusiast exploring cybersecurity, AI, and coding. Passionate about life's artful oddities

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Jin Park@jiniuspark

Tech enthusiast exploring cybersecurity, AI, and coding. Passionate about life's artful oddities

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programming#learning-to-code#edtech#self-teaching#neurodiversity#educational-app-development#solopreneurship#inclusive-design#solo-developer

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