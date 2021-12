IKODIX Helps to Create Admin Panel Fullstack Apps for Your Databases

IKODIX is an online source code generator for full-stack CRUD applications. It does not require access to your database** to generate code. Instead, it uses a declarative approach to generate application code for your database. The tool should take you no more than 50-60 minutes to create a small application for working with a database. It can be used to run the database and run the generated application in Docker to speed up the process. For example, the generated code can be found in the 'todo-db' directory.