If You're Going to Use Next.js — At Least Use it Right





I come across a lot of projects built with Next.js that are full of use client and hooks written like it’s a standard React SPA.

Abusing use client kills the benefits of React Server Components (RSC). If you’re choosing Next.js, keep this mindset: server-first, with client-side code as the exception.





Use the native API whenever possible — and read the documentation. The API is built by a team of engineers who know exactly what they’re doing. It solves most use cases by design.

Here are some tips for React devs moving into Next.js:





Don’t install Axios for SSR apps — unless you truly need interceptors. In most cases, the native fetch is a better choice: it's optimized, aware of server/client contexts, and supports built-in caching.

when you need authentication, redirects, or geolocation. It runs before the render phase, using Edge Runtime — zero render cost. Finally, don’t use Next.js just for the routing. If all you need is file-based routes or if your app is mostly client-rendered, just use React + Vite. You’ll get faster builds, smaller bundles, and no SSR overhead.





Bonus tip: Learn the basics of RSC and understand what "Composable Streaming Architecture" actually means. That’s the only way to really use Next.js the way it was designed.