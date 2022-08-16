Teri, 2022 Noonies Nominee for Emerging Tech, Talks About His Tech Journey

An interview with Teri Eyenike, the 2022 Noonies Nominee Interview — Category: Emerging Tech shares his expertise and giving you the reader an insight into his journey in the tech world.





Hey HackerNoon Readers! I’m Teri Eyenike and I’m the Software Engineer and Technical Writer.





I want to thank the HackerNoon community and staff for their nomination in the Emerging Tech category, as well as for sponsoring the Emerging Tech category of the 2022 Noonies awards.





I’ve been nominated for the following awards and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:





Learn more about my thoughts and opinions on the emerging technology of 2022 and my journey in the tech industry via the interview below.





1. Please tell us your story. What do you currently do in tech and how did you get started doing it?





I am a software engineer based in Lagos, Nigeria. I started writing because I wanted to document my process, learn for my future self, and understand specific topics in-depth, which makes you do some research to better teach someone on the internet when they come across your articles. Currently, I am more into content creation as a technical writer, as I create content and treat it as a product.





2. Tell us more! What are the things you make / write / manage / build?





So far, when learning something new, I write more on how-to guides and tend to lean more on tutorials or concept articles. In addition, I tend to play around with different technology stacks to keep abreast with the industry standards and build demos around them from a simple blog page, a portfolio site, and using third-party applications such as Cloudinary to build around the technology.





3. If we gave you 10 million dollars to invest in something today, what would you invest in and why?





I have to think deeply about this question. But if I am to give an immediate answer now, I would likely invest in a start-up whose projection for the future is quite commendable and solves problems that people face daily.





4. What do you think is the most exciting development in tech right now? And on a personal level, what tech are you most excited or passionate about?





The buzz has to be the blockchain and Web 3 ecosystem which is a promising path to join in and reap the benefits in the future. I am incredibly eager about this ecosystem because of the democratization of a decentralized web. Finally, the tech ecosystem I am most passionate about is Cloud Engineering with AWS.





5. What are your concerns about how fast tech is evolving?





My most significant concern about how fast tech is evolving is that beginners have a lot to learn, and you must constantly learn; otherwise, you become obsolete.

Competition for tech talent is fierce in the market, keeping you on your toes to improve yourself and remain relevant.





6. Which tech company do you trust the most? Which do you trust the least? Why?





I don't have much opinion about trust for a company outside the internal work of the company. Therefore, I would say that I like the work Netlify does as it gets me to use their service to deploy static sites on the platform, which assures me that my data is safe and protected. In addition, for the company, I trust the least has to be companies that sell your data to third parties without your consent which could be for marketing and re-targeting purposes





7. What are you currently learning?





I am currently learning all about AWS to be a certified cloud practitioner. I believe there are many prospects and job opportunities in this field. Another fun stuff I am trying to gain mastery of is all about blockchain and Web 3.





8. What’s the best advice you’ve ever given someone?

If you are interested in tech, start early and join. Also, I tell people to stick to one path when picking a programming language or any other skill they are willing to learn. When you gain mastery, you can diversify into other skills since you are grounded in the fundamentals, making it easy to transition without much difficulty.





9. What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Continue to build and share your work in public. Someone out there will notice you, and your work will speak for you when the time comes. Also, sharing your work serves as your online digital footprint, giving you credibility and authority in your field.

