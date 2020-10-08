Ideas, Manage, Build, Write: Vaibhav Saini on Optimal Learning Process

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Prolific Hacker Noon contributor Vaibhav Saini from India has been nominated for three 2020 #Noonies in the Decentralization and Back to the Internet Award categories.

🚀 This Year's Noonies were made possible by: Sustany Capital, .TECH Domains, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Flipside Crypto, Udacity, and Beyondskills! VOTE until 12 Oct 2020 at NOONIES.TECH! 🚀

The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what @Vasa had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie/s have you been nominated for?

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm currently an undergrad in Engineering Physics from IIT Delhi. I started programming as a hobby in 2017, and soon that turned into a deep passion. I have been worked with multiple startups since 2017 and started my first startup in 2018 (TowardsBlockchain, re-branded as Signy), which is now mainly focussed on AI & Blockchain-based products.

I have spent a lot of time in the open-source community, contributing to multiple projects like Ethereum, IPFS, Filecoin, Libp2p, IPLD, Multiformats, IPFS Cluster, Quorum, OrbitDB, and many more.

I also founded a few open-source projects: ClusterLabs, Dappkit, and SimpleAsWater, which have been used by a lot of developers, students, and professionals worldwide. Recently, I have been working on the book "Data Analytics and Data Mining: Strategy to improve Quality, Performance and Decision Making" with Springer Nature.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

Everything that I do has a primary goal of learning new stuff. The basic process looks like this: ideas -> manage -> build -> write. I have several things on my list of things that I would like to learn/build. So, I maintain a list of these ideas, then prioritize (manage) them in terms of different factors.

Then after prioritizing them, I start building the stuff. Most of the time, I am working on multiple things so that if I do not get bored while working on the same thing. After I am done building/learning something, I usually write about it. This not only helps me for future reference but also a lot of people who are learning and building the same stuff.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

The whole world is having a hard time fighting this pandemic, but this will make us rethink a lot of things that can be improved/changed, and care about things that we took for granted.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Staying safe in this pandemic.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Learning in public: basically the best and fastest way to learn and meet new brilliant people.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Almost all of my work is now online, and as the colleges and shut down and I don't have to commute to my office, I now have a lot of time that I can spend on building/learning new stuff. Throughout the pandemic, I have been more productive and focused than ever.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Funding startups that are focused on helping businesses to recover after COVID

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Colleges are impractical for most of the people.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Google Calender, Evernote, Twitter

11. What are you currently learning?

Neo Banks, Biotech, passion economy, and open-source stuff from SpaceX, Neuralink.

- before voting closes on 12 October, 2020! 🚀

Tags