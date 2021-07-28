I Want to Know How Tall Everyone is Since We are a Remote Company

This Slogging thread by Amy, Linh, Utsav Jaiswal, Limarc, Arthur, Natasha, richard-kubina, Hang and Kien occurred in hackernoon's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

I want to know how tall everyone is since we are an Internet/remote company 😂😂 I’m 5'3"

😂 5

It might come as a shock to you....but I’m just about 5 ft and tinyyyyy

:exploding_head: 1 😮 1

I'm 4' 6"💪

🤔 5

5'9". But once everyone buys an Oculus Quest and meets up in Facebook horizon, we can see each other's heights

😱 1

That can’t be right Utsav Jaiswal

😂 2

Limarc you and David same height!

171sm(very proud of the last santimetr of height)

Arthur I know what you mean but you gotta convert for these North Americans :pleading_face:

Linh do you mean in teaspoons?

😂 3

ok i got it. will do it at home

171cm is 5'6"! (I think)

probably it's cappuccino teaspoons

:spoon: 1

LOL Amy what a great question 😂



I'm 5'2" (160 cm).



Fun fact: my boyfriend is the most Dutch at a towering 6'7" (201 cm) :shocked_face_with_exploding_head:

😂 1 😅 1 😲 2

cool genes of bf!

😂 1 💯 1

is it inches or feet?

for me, it's easy to count in display size

Natasha we actually googled average heights months ago and Dutch men are tallest in the world at like 6’2 or something!

👍 2

5'11"

that's interesting! I had no idea the Dutch were giants

richard-kubina can confirm! most prominent theory last I checked is dairy consumption; personally, my favourite theory however is that it's because a lot of the Netherlands is below sea level, so, from an evolutionary perspective, they're preparing for when the water comes. :rolling_on_the_floor_laughing:

😆 3

haha Linh you HAVE to come grocery shopping here with me and understand what it feels like to be a literal hobbit

😂 3

:awwyeah: 2 😂 3

this is 100% slogging post

😂 1

Natasha for some reason I pictured you closer to 5"5'

Amy 171cm is ~5'7.32288" !!!! 🤓

googles says 171cm is 5.61024 feet and so .61024 * 12 inches will get Arthur to a lil over 5'7"

and considering he is proud of the extra 1 cm we ought to give report the .32288 extra inch!

😂 2

Natasha gains the extra 3 inches in demon form (that is, in zoom meetings)

👿 3 :rolling_on_the_floor_laughing: 1

richard-kubina this is why I am a copywriter/editor 😂 math and conversions = no thank you

😁 2

so Utsav Jaiswal how tall are you actually though? haha richard-kubina yes i think the rule is in inches you can TOTALLY round up since it’s such an inaccurate system anyway

😁 1

Physical height - 5'8"

Ego height - 11'11"

😂 2

Utsav Jaiswal I’m also mentally operating at around 11'11"

🍺 1

theres a saying in vietnamese (Kien & Hang would know this) không cao nhưng ai cũng phải ngước nhìn that basically describes that phenomenon =))

🆙 3

I'm like almost 5.1 LOL so I can't really attend this thread with confidence lmao

hey - you’re still taller than me =))

😂 1

that's why we don't get along so well Amy - we constantly try'na dunk over each other (Shaq vs Yao Ming)

🏀 2 🗑 1

Utsav Jaiswal Okay you can be 11'11" and I’ll be 11'10" because I’m not very good at basketball

Natasha do invite me over for that grocery shopping. i feel like a literal baby everytime i'm in walmart

😂 2

Maybe i’ve been here way too long i stopped noticing things like that. although i remember my first time in the US how embarrassing it was to not see myself in the bathroom mirrors. Although, my unpopular opinion is that it’s not bad to be short. I never have any problems sitting in economy seats on planes or fitting myself in any space to sleep =))

Kien

Amy dang we got a conversation starter over here 😂 anyways im just your average 5'7 asian guy :standing_person::standing_person::standing_person:

💚 3

Linh I'm too insecure about it that I can't help noticing lol. however, have to agree on the economy seats or such. 😂

Short people unite! Another advantage is I think children and dogs like you more =)))

Kien you are taller than chú Bích aka our tallest family member now =))

😂 1

Linh dogs no. children no either. there is this syndrome i often joke around as "Hang syndrome", meaning all things cute turn un-cute when they meet me

😂 1

if you are lower to the ground little beings feel less threatened by you no? =))

Linh kinda but i just don't smile LMAO

😂 2

👆

