I Want to Know How Tall Everyone is Since We are a Remote Company by@slogging

I Want to Know How Tall Everyone is Since We are a Remote Company

Slogging (Slack Blogging)

@sloggingSlogging (Slack Blogging)

Your Slack? Insightful words by highly intelligent people. Your tech blog? Not so much. Write together. #SloggingBeta

This Slogging thread by Amy, Linh, Utsav Jaiswal, Limarc, Arthur, Natasha, richard-kubina, Hang and Kien occurred in hackernoon's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

AmyMar 14, 2021, 4:22 PM

I want to know how tall everyone is since we are an Internet/remote company 😂😂 I’m 5'3"

😂 5
LinhMar 14, 2021, 5:16 PM

It might come as a shock to you....but I’m just about 5 ft and tinyyyyy

:exploding_head: 1
😮 1
Utsav JaiswalMar 14, 2021, 5:19 PM

I'm 4' 6"💪

🤔 5
LimarcMar 14, 2021, 6:07 PM

5'9". But once everyone buys an Oculus Quest and meets up in Facebook horizon, we can see each other's heights

😱 1
LinhMar 14, 2021, 6:13 PM

That can’t be right Utsav Jaiswal

😂 2
LinhMar 14, 2021, 6:13 PM

Limarc you and David same height!

ArthurMar 14, 2021, 6:51 PM

171sm(very proud of the last santimetr of height)

LinhMar 14, 2021, 7:14 PM

Arthur I know what you mean but you gotta convert for these North Americans :pleading_face:

ArthurMar 14, 2021, 7:15 PM

Linh do you mean in teaspoons?

😂 3
ArthurMar 14, 2021, 7:16 PM

ok i got it. will do it at home

AmyMar 14, 2021, 7:17 PM

171cm is 5'6"! (I think)

ArthurMar 14, 2021, 7:19 PM

probably it's cappuccino teaspoons

:spoon: 1
NatashaMar 15, 2021, 9:42 AM

LOL Amy what a great question 😂

I'm 5'2" (160 cm).

Fun fact: my boyfriend is the most Dutch at a towering 6'7" (201 cm) :shocked_face_with_exploding_head:

😂 1
😅 1
😲 2
ArthurMar 15, 2021, 12:24 PM

cool genes of bf!

😂 1
💯 1
ArthurMar 15, 2021, 12:28 PM

is it inches or feet?
for me, it's easy to count in display size

LinhMar 15, 2021, 2:07 PM

Natasha we actually googled average heights months ago and Dutch men are tallest in the world at like 6’2 or something!

👍 2
richard-kubinaMar 15, 2021, 2:07 PM

5'11"

richard-kubinaMar 15, 2021, 2:08 PM

that's interesting! I had no idea the Dutch were giants

NatashaMar 15, 2021, 2:43 PM

richard-kubina can confirm! most prominent theory last I checked is dairy consumption; personally, my favourite theory however is that it's because a lot of the Netherlands is below sea level, so, from an evolutionary perspective, they're preparing for when the water comes. :rolling_on_the_floor_laughing:

😆 3
image
image
NatashaMar 15, 2021, 2:47 PM

haha Linh you HAVE to come grocery shopping here with me and understand what it feels like to be a literal hobbit

😂 3
ArthurMar 15, 2021, 3:09 PM
:awwyeah: 2
😂 3
image
ArthurMar 15, 2021, 3:10 PM

this is 100% slogging post

😂 1
AmyMar 15, 2021, 4:09 PM

Natasha for some reason I pictured you closer to 5"5'

richard-kubinaMar 15, 2021, 4:15 PM

Amy 171cm is ~5'7.32288" !!!! 🤓
googles says 171cm is 5.61024 feet and so .61024 * 12 inches will get Arthur to a lil over 5'7"
and considering he is proud of the extra 1 cm we ought to give report the .32288 extra inch!

😂 2
richard-kubinaMar 15, 2021, 4:16 PM

Natasha gains the extra 3 inches in demon form (that is, in zoom meetings)

👿 3
:rolling_on_the_floor_laughing: 1
AmyMar 15, 2021, 4:16 PM

richard-kubina this is why I am a copywriter/editor 😂 math and conversions = no thank you

😁 2
LinhMar 15, 2021, 4:20 PM

so Utsav Jaiswal how tall are you actually though? haha richard-kubina yes i think the rule is in inches you can TOTALLY round up since it’s such an inaccurate system anyway

ArthurMar 15, 2021, 4:21 PM

image

😁 1
Utsav JaiswalMar 15, 2021, 4:26 PM

Physical height - 5'8"
Ego height - 11'11"

😂 2
AmyMar 15, 2021, 4:28 PM

Utsav Jaiswal I’m also mentally operating at around 11'11"

🍺 1
LinhMar 15, 2021, 4:28 PM

theres a saying in vietnamese (Kien & Hang would know this) không cao nhưng ai cũng phải ngước nhìn that basically describes that phenomenon =))

🆙 3
HangMar 15, 2021, 4:30 PM

I'm like almost 5.1 LOL so I can't really attend this thread with confidence lmao

LinhMar 15, 2021, 4:31 PM

hey - you’re still taller than me =))

😂 1
Utsav JaiswalMar 15, 2021, 4:31 PM

that's why we don't get along so well Amy - we constantly try'na dunk over each other (Shaq vs Yao Ming)

🏀 2
🗑 1
ArthurMar 15, 2021, 4:36 PM
image
AmyMar 15, 2021, 4:36 PM

Utsav Jaiswal Okay you can be 11'11" and I’ll be 11'10" because I’m not very good at basketball

HangMar 15, 2021, 4:37 PM

Natasha do invite me over for that grocery shopping. i feel like a literal baby everytime i'm in walmart

😂 2
LinhMar 15, 2021, 4:40 PM

Maybe i’ve been here way too long i stopped noticing things like that. although i remember my first time in the US how embarrassing it was to not see myself in the bathroom mirrors. Although, my unpopular opinion is that it’s not bad to be short. I never have any problems sitting in economy seats on planes or fitting myself in any space to sleep =))

KienMar 15, 2021, 4:47 PM

Amy dang we got a conversation starter over here 😂 anyways im just your average 5'7 asian guy :standing_person::standing_person::standing_person:

💚 3
HangMar 15, 2021, 4:48 PM

Linh I'm too insecure about it that I can't help noticing lol. however, have to agree on the economy seats or such. 😂

LinhMar 15, 2021, 4:49 PM

Short people unite! Another advantage is I think children and dogs like you more =)))

LinhMar 15, 2021, 4:50 PM

Kien you are taller than chú Bích aka our tallest family member now =))

😂 1
HangMar 15, 2021, 4:52 PM

Linh dogs no. children no either. there is this syndrome i often joke around as "Hang syndrome", meaning all things cute turn un-cute when they meet me

😂 1
LinhMar 15, 2021, 4:54 PM

if you are lower to the ground little beings feel less threatened by you no? =))

HangMar 15, 2021, 4:54 PM

Linh kinda but i just don't smile LMAO

😂 2
Utsav JaiswalMar 15, 2021, 4:55 PM

👆

by Slogging (Slack Blogging) @slogging.

