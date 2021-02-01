I Want To Become A Developer. Where Do I Start?

Starting out as a developer is hard. In this article, I share 5 beginner tips with you that will help make your life easier when you're first starting out.

1. Don't try to figure out everything from the beginning

This is the big mistake that many developers make. You can't plan everything from the beginning. Just start and you'll figure everything out along the way.

2. Focus on what you want to build first

Don't learn one programming language just because someone on the internet said so.

Ask yourself what would you like to build and go from there. For example:

Website - use JavaScript

Gaming - use C#

IOS mobile apps - use Swift

3. There is no best resource

All resources teach you the same concepts. You could buy a $1,000 course but if you don't build projects it will be useless. Chose one resource you think works well for you and stick with it.

4. Build projects

Building multiple projects is the only shortcut to learning how to code faster. You can't learn how to code just by watching a course or reading an article. You need to build something in order to learn.

5. Be consistent

In the beginning, you should try your best to write code every day for as little as 15 minutes. Your brain needs the practice to understand the new concepts you're trying to learn.

Conclusion

Thanks for reading, I hope you found this useful.

