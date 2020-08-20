"I Strive To Make Better Tools For Data Science" - Rick Lamers, Data Science Nom

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
My name is Rick, I'm passionate about data science, machine learning, open source and computer science more broadly. After studying CS and dropping out just before graduation I started my own company with funding from Silicon Valley. I strive to make better tools for data science.
I wrote about & built Grid Studio https://github.com/ricklamers/gridstudio. But I'm working something much bigger (just released): https://www.orchest.io.
Opportunities in applied machine learning. A data driven future with sophisticated automation. Making sense of an ever more complicated world.
That those who are most vulnerable will suffer from the Covid-19 crisis.
Just do it.
It provided clarity about which things really matter in life. And an increased sense of urgency; time is finite.
In young researchers showing great potential who are working in areas of science that could have applications to the fundamental societal challenges.
Intelligence is mostly nurture (in nature v.s. nurture debate).
Telegram, Reddit is Fun, and Google Chrome of course.
Kubernetes, and Bayesian statistics.
