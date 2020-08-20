"I Strive To Make Better Tools For Data Science" - Rick Lamers, Data Science Nom

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices?

Speaking of the best people and products in technology, here’s a quick (and interesting!) intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Rick Lamers from Netherlands, who’s been nominated in the software development categories.

1. Which 2020 Noonie/s have you been nominated for?

Contributor of the Year - PYTHON Contributor of the Year - DATA SCIENCE Contributor of the Year - MACHINE LEARNING Contributor of the Year - OPEN SOURCE

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

My name is Rick, I'm passionate about data science, machine learning, open source and computer science more broadly. After studying CS and dropping out just before graduation I started my own company with funding from Silicon Valley. I strive to make better tools for data science.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I wrote about & built Grid Studio https://github.com/ricklamers/gridstudio. But I'm working something much bigger (just released): https://www.orchest.io.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Opportunities in applied machine learning. A data driven future with sophisticated automation. Making sense of an ever more complicated world.

5. What are you worried about right now?

That those who are most vulnerable will suffer from the Covid-19 crisis.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Just do it.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

It provided clarity about which things really matter in life. And an increased sense of urgency; time is finite.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

In young researchers showing great potential who are working in areas of science that could have applications to the fundamental societal challenges.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Intelligence is mostly nurture (in nature v.s. nurture debate).

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Telegram, Reddit is Fun, and Google Chrome of course.

11. What are you currently learning?

Kubernetes, and Bayesian statistics.

For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be a #thinkfluencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.

Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

Tags