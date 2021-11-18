I Stopped Developing iOS Apps and Switched to Web App Development After 12 Years on The App Store

1,082 reads

After twelve years on the App Store, I've decided it's time to **go all-in on the web** and would like to share what that means and outline the tradeoffs involved. The spur for this change occurred years ago after the launch of my seventh app [sonogrid] The app launched to a good reception online within various iOS music app communities, but to my dismay, most of the Colombians I met in person were not able to access it because Apple devices are prohibitively expensive there.