Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    I Spent a Week With a Personal AI Acting as my Second Brain — Here are my Impressionsby@tomwom
    2,883 reads

    I Spent a Week With a Personal AI Acting as my Second Brain — Here are my Impressions

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    I spent a week with a personal AI as a second brain using Spheria.ai. The result was thrilling, a little dystopian, and a peak of the future where everyone has their own public AI.
    featured image - I Spent a Week With a Personal AI Acting as my Second Brain — Here are my Impressions
    tech-stories #personal-ai #second-brain #spheria
    Tom Wilson HackerNoon profile picture

    @tomwom

    Tom Wilson

    A subtle balance between a tech nerd and father of 2. AI enthousiast from Seattle - it's all going to be okay <3

    Receive Stories from @tomwom

    Credibility

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Every AI Startup Is Building You a Second Brain for Work or for Your Personal Life - But Why?
    Published at Jul 27, 2023 by tomwom #artificial-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    13 Tips for Better Pull Requests and Code Review
    Published at Oct 28, 2023 by scastiel #code-review
    Article Thumbnail
    I Trained an AI to Act Like Me: Here's What Happened
    Published at Nov 01, 2023 by tomwom #personal-ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Tired Of Bad Examples in Markdown? Try exAmplify!
    Published at Nov 08, 2023 by anywhichway #examplify
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!