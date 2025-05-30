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I Shaved 1MB Off My Next.js App – The Fix Was Hiding in Plain Sight

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byOmung Goyal@hacker1015225

May 30th, 2025
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Omung Goyal

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Omung Goyal@hacker1015225

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programming#next.js#code-splitting#webpack#javascript-optimization#web-performance-optimization#next.js-performance-issues#optimize-next.js-bundle-size#next.js-slow-initial-load

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