I Organized An Entire Conference In 30 days: Take That, Gary Vee

This year (2021 for the visitors from the future), I run my first own conference: "V as in MetaVerse". Consider this as a guide on how to do your own conference or a huge meetup. Took me 1 month to organize it and execute it (while I was vacationing in Greece).