I Organized An Entire Conference In 30 days: Take That, Gary Vee by@jonromero

I Organized An Entire Conference In 30 days: Take That, Gary Vee

This year (2021 for the visitors from the future), I run my first own conference: ["V as in MetaVerse"](https://jon.io/metaverse2021)Consider this as a guide on how to do your own conference or a huge meetup. Took me 1 month to organize it and execute it (while I was vacationing in Greece) If you have one year, it will take you one year of planning. If we used "normal" tickets it would be lame (Bitcoin 2021 in Miami - I am looking at you)
image
@jonromero
Jon V

My money is managed by a Machine and I spend most of my time looking how to help Entrepreneurs

Becoming a Game Designer is More Attainable Than You Think

