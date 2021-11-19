Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

I Live for People and Ideas by@davidjdeal

I Live for People and Ideas

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
David Deal is the founder and CEO of David J. Deal Consulting. He is a marketing consultant who helps companies build their brands through content marketing. He says he loves helping people find their voice and articulate their ideas. Digital currencies have the power to democratize and completely change our assumptions about how we assign value and pay for that value -- especially for individual creators. What tech are you most excited or passionate about right now and why? The electric industry is unlocking a wave of innovation and growth, he says.
image
David Deal Hacker Noon profile picture

@davidjdeal
David Deal

David Deal is a marketing executive, digital junkie, and pop culture lover.

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
From Fortnite to Fashion: How Travis Scott Creates Cultural Relevance by @davidjdeal
#fortnite
What are the Greatest Shows on TV at the Moment? by @jackboreham
#slogging
Ho, Ho, Ho, HackerNoon: Clever Holiday Gift Ideas From HackerNoon by @ellens
#hackernoon
‘Never Be Afraid of Change’: Noonies Interview with Farath by @farath
#cloud-computing
Why I Left Engineering Management and Moved Back to Individual Contribution by @tsmith123
#leadership
CIOs Need to Prioritize Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity in Their 2022 Budgets by @john
#digital-transformation

Tags

#noonies2021#interview#interview-with-a-consultant#hacker-awards#critical-thinking#netflix#career-advice#technology-trends
Join Hacker Noon loading