I Live for People and Ideas

David Deal is the founder and CEO of David J. Deal Consulting. He is a marketing consultant who helps companies build their brands through content marketing. He says he loves helping people find their voice and articulate their ideas. Digital currencies have the power to democratize and completely change our assumptions about how we assign value and pay for that value -- especially for individual creators. What tech are you most excited or passionate about right now and why? The electric industry is unlocking a wave of innovation and growth, he says.