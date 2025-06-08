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I Jail-broke an AI

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byThe ꓤƎ⅁NIꓭꓤꓯΗ@theharbinger

Hypnotist, Head Shrinker, Psychoanalyst. Dehypnosis of the sapiens planet is my goal.

June 8th, 2025
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The ꓤƎ⅁NIꓭꓤꓯΗ@theharbinger

Hypnotist, Head Shrinker, Psychoanalyst. Dehypnosis of the sapiens planet is my goal.

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machine-learning#ai#ai-error-analysis#generative-ai#jail-breaking-claude#jail-breaking-claude-ai#claude-responds#claude-ai-issues#ai-entity

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