25 Startup Tips From 25 Venture Backed Founders

On Foundersuite’s podcast, “How I Raised It,” we take an open-source approach to sharing knowledge about the wild ride of funding a startup. We asked both veteran and emerging founders to spill their secrets on everything from finding your dream VC to knowing when to make the ask –– and how to slay your pitch. Regardless of where you are in the process, we’ve uncovered some excellent –– and sometimes unexpected –– advice to help you master your raise.

Here’s a compendium of some of the best ideas we’ve heard so far.

Entrepreneurs, buckle up: we’re about to accelerate your learning.

Finding Your Perfect Match

Look for investors who align with your values. Rousseau Kazi of collaborative decision-making platform Rousseau Kazi of collaborative decision-making platform Threads believes it’s important to look for “subjective” qualities in an investor. “We’re not only building a product; we're building a company,” he says. “So it was important that I found someone that I knew was aligned with me, who cared about diversity and inclusion, and who recognized my strengths –– but also would push me on my weaknesses.”

Buck the system. When fundraising for his ethical meat startup When fundraising for his ethical meat startup Kunoa Cattle Company , Hawaiian rancher Jack Beutell quickly realized that traditional VCs and angels weren’t the best fit. So he looked for people who were interested in grass-fed beef, impact investing, climate change or even just Hawaii in general. “We ended up succeeding primarily with high-net-worth individuals, fund managers and grocery CEOs who have some kind of connection to our work,” Jack says.

cast a wide net when seeking investors –– but made sure to leverage her network. At one point, she says, “I reached out to every single woman from business school who listed herself as an angel investor and emailed every single one of them, no matter what she’d funded in the past. I was like, ‘You're a woman. You’ve probably worn makeup, and you might understand.’” K.J. Miller, co-founder of inclusive cosmetics brand Mented . At one point, she says, “I reached out to every single woman from business school who listed herself as an angel investor and emailed every single one of them, no matter what she’d funded in the past. I was like, ‘You're a woman. You’ve probably worn makeup, and you might understand.’”

Keep in touch. Susan Ho did just that with certain investors who initially turned down the pitch for her travel startup Journy. Susan Ho did just that with certain investors who initially turned down the pitch for her travel startup Journy. She’d call them with an update on her progress from time to time. After Susan revamped her business plan, a few of those VCs were eager to meet again. One such firm was Menlo Ventures, which eventually led her seed round. Unlike other investors who hadn’t even downloaded the app, one of Menlo’s principals had used Journy a few times and understood the potential. “It just felt like the right fit,” she says.

Perfecting Your Pitch (And The Deck, Too)

First lesson of pitch decks? Don’t rely on pitch decks. “We almost never opened our presentation,” says Jessica Chang, founder of childcare platform “We almost never opened our presentation,” says Jessica Chang, founder of childcare platform WeeCare . “We had one, but we went into every single pitch focused on engaging the investors’ issues. If we needed to pivot based on their interests, we did.” While later-round pitches might need to be more metrics-driven, the seed round is all about story, she says. “When you want to capture a room of investors, you really only have five minutes. Talk to them directly. Showcase your story and your passion.”

. Then simplify things,” he says. “What wins an investment deal are the slides you take out of the deck, not the slides you put in it.” It took serial entrepreneur Andrew Hoag 14 months to refine his pitch for his brainchild, Teampay . “In the beginning, test the story, knowing it's going to change ,” he says. “What wins an investment deal are the slides you take out of the deck, not the slides you put in it.”

You should love every sentence in your deck. If you don't, you won't be excited when the next slide comes up. But if you're stoked, that communicates volumes and dramatically improves the quality of your pitch.” A deck is your best friend ,” says Density’s Andrew Farah. “If you don't, you won't be excited when the next slide comes up. But if you're stoked, that communicates volumes and dramatically improves the quality of your pitch.”

Timing Is Everything

“The biggest thing about raising money is not running out of time. When you're raising earlier, it'll take longer. If it happens right away, be thankful but wary. Investors who lend money quickly might lock onto what I like to call a false consensus –– something they think makes the business work, but maybe it's not the bigger opportunity,” he says. The Mom Project ’s Gregory Robinson cautions founders who want to raise capital in the earliest stages of their business If it happens right away, be thankful but wary. Investors who lend money quickly might lock onto what I like to call a false consensus –– something they think makes the business work, but maybe it's not the bigger opportunity,” he says.

We had been warned that if you're going to try and raise capital, you've got to raise it before Thanksgiving,” he says. “Afterwards, it's nearly impossible to get a deal done. I knew it normally takes three to six months to raise a round. So I started raising pretty much as soon as we got into the program. It ended up working out pretty well for us.” One of Cargo founder Jeff Cripe’s goals was to raise a seed round immediately after completing the Techstars accelerator. “The program ended in September.he says. “Afterwards, it's nearly impossible to get a deal done. I knew it normally takes three to six months to raise a round. So I started raising pretty much as soon as we got into the program. It ended up working out pretty well for us.”

Prepare to be busy –– really busy. Enrico Palmerino raised $4.5 million for his bookkeeping startup, always responded to requests from VCs within hours, Enrico says: “Even if they sent me something at 10 p.m., they got it at 2 a.m.” Enrico Palmerino raised $4.5 million for his bookkeeping startup, Botkeeper , in two months by maintaining a packed schedule of three to four meetings per day . That helped him build a reputation of desirability and stoked competition among investors. Although he put everything else –– including most of his email inbox –– on the back burner, he, Enrico says: “Even if they sent me something at 10 p.m., they got it at 2 a.m.”

Aim High -- Apply For That Accelerator

Even business veterans can benefit. As a former M&A lawyer and crypto exec, As a former M&A lawyer and crypto exec, Qwil ’s Johnny Reinsch was skeptical about what an accelerator could do for him . “I was like, dude, we don't really need to join an accelerator. We understand what we're doing,” he says. But 500 Startups’ Sheel Monot managed to change his mind, Johnny explains. “Sheel said, ‘I don't really think you get it. I’ll help with debt and help deal with regulatory.’ He knew exactly what concerns I had –– we didn't have enough money to grow. Plus, we’re flirting with a bunch of highly regulated industries.” Qwil joined the program and raised a $5 million Series A shortly thereafter. “The 500 Startups fintech track, in particular, is great,” says Johnny. “It gives a stamp of approval to VCs.”

the “batch phenomenon” –– the momentum that arises in a group of peers. “It creates positive pressure, which you really need early on,” he notes. Plus, . “Many startups fail because they try to do too many things, rather than focus on a few they could do really well,” Cameron says. “I would absolutely do Y Combinator again,” says Cameron Yarbrough, CEO and co-founder of Torch . I would do it three more times. It was that good.” In addition to the invaluable guidance on building the right deck and approaching the right investors, he points to what he calls. “It creates positive pressure, which you really need early on,” he notes. Plus, YC helps you decide what not to do “Many startups fail because they try to do too many things, rather than focus on a few they could do really well,” Cameron says.

Play it SAFE. Y Combinator, says Stephen Kuhl, CEO of sofa-in-a-box company Y Combinator, says Stephen Kuhl, CEO of sofa-in-a-box company Burrow , pushes founders to raise on SAFE notes. “It allows you to push off the conversation about valuation to a much later date, when you actually have traction.” That strategy also helps startups get money faster. That was key for Stephen and his co-founder, who were still tinkering with product design while completing the accelerator program –– and finishing business school to boot. “ We couldn't afford to take two months off and raise full-time . So we just raised on SAFE notes from people who were interested.” Those early investors helped Burrow raise its valuation from $7 million (pre-YC) to $12 million afterward.

Think Outside The Round (And Other Non-Obvious Advice)

chases the balance between growth and profitability with his companies. “ As a repeat founder who’s also an angel investor, Bill Boebelwith his companies. “ I call it a ‘touch zero’ operating model ,” Bill says. “We're going to invest every dollar we can.” That means that his startup Pingboard might have zero in its bank account at some point. But at the same time, he says, “we're designing it profitably, which means we're in full control of our destiny. If we invest more than that, we're not in control. If we spend any less than that, we're not growing as quickly as we can.”

. “If you get 10 angels, they may write checks for $25,000 apiece,” she says. “But then you're dealing with 10 different people with 10 different sets of questions, views and perspectives.” But at a fund? All of the investors contribute, and entrepreneurs only deal with a single point of contact. If it’s an option, Allie Magyar of event-planning platform Hubb suggests founders focus on funds instead of individual angels “If you get 10 angels, they may write checks for $25,000 apiece,” she says. “But then you're dealing with 10 different people with 10 different sets of questions, views and perspectives.” But at a fund? All of the investors contribute, and entrepreneurs only deal with a single point of contact.

Work toward becoming indispensable. Serial entrepreneur and Serial entrepreneur and Crossbeam founder Bob Moore says he doesn’t even consider raising another round until he feels like he has “a really strong universe of representative clients, all of who are willing to pick up the phone and say, ‘this thing changed my life,’” he says.

Find a great lead investor who isn’t too large if you’re a growing business. That was Matthew Klein’s strategy when fundraising for his design and product development software, That was Matthew Klein’s strategy when fundraising for his design and product development software, Backbone PLM . “I really wanted somebody who was going to be hands on, rolling up their sleeves and helping us with product-market fit strategy,” he says.

Don’t promote the fact that you’re fundraising. “We never were ‘out’ around the funding,” Matthew says. Instead, he Another tip?“We never were ‘out’ around the funding,” Matthew says. Instead, he focused on building rapport with potential investors while playing up the buzz around Backbone’s customers, like Stitch Fix, Warby Parker and Outdoor Voices. “We were starting to work with some exciting companies, and then we started getting a lot of excitement from top funds throughout the country.”

Jessica Chang made a point of starting conversations with potential investors before actually pitching them. To raise funds for her company WeeCare, a platform connecting daycare providers and parents, she spent time building relationships before kicking off her seed round. When she did, those investors already had context for the company and could see the progress it made. Her meetings were “mostly about updates and metrics,” says Jessica. “Investors had done a little bit of research, so they were excited about the daycare space.”

“Terms are always more important than the amount of money in the valuation,” Sean Byrnes says, noting that it’s vital to understand the fine print on any cap table. “As founders, we get kind of obsessed with dollar signs on a piece of paper.” The raising as little as possible. Sean Byrnes says, noting that it’s vital to understand the fine print on any cap table. “As founders, we get kind of obsessed with dollar signs on a piece of paper.” The Outlier AI co-founder adds: “I believe in That's how you control your own destiny . It’s an ego boost to say, I just raised 10 million. But really all you're doing is constraining yourself and reducing optionality in the future.”

Nathan Beckord is the CEO of Foundersuite.com which makes software for raising capital. Foundersuite has helped entrepreneurs raise over $1.5 billion in seed and venture capital since 2016. This article is based on Foundersuite’s How I Raised It podcast , a behind-the-scenes look at how startup founders raise money.

