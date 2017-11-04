I have a confession to make… I commit to master.

Stop fiddling with Apache configuration start developing for WordPress
. By the end of this post you will have all of the skills required to build your own production optimized Dockerized Continuous Integration process, and run it on every commit by making use of Docker Compose and Docker Multi-Stage builds.
master
will always be safe to deploy.
master
. We’ll start our Dockerfile with that.
node
# Dockerfile
FROM node:9-alpine AS build
directive. This signals that this is not the final stage of the Dockerfile. Later on we can
AS
artifacts out of this stage into our final container. Let’s move on.
COPY
binaries for the OS you are running on. In most cases you won’t need this, but some popular libraries, like
c++
require it.
redis
# Dockerfile continued
# optionally install gyp tools
RUN apk add --update --no-cache \
python \
make \
g++
environment will get.
node
related builds, and in fact, I did. However, with the advent of Docker multi-stage builds, the extra step is no longer necessary. In fact I would actually say it not recommended anymore due to the requirement of keeping multiple images up to date. Instead let’s just continue on with our pipeline, and make use of multi-stage builds to productionize our build later on. First, we need to define what our pipeline is in the context of our application.
node-gyp
section of a package.json file using those tools:
scripts
// package.json
"scripts": {
"start": "nodemon src/index.js --watch src node_modules --exec babel-node",
"build": "babel src -d dist",
"serve": "node dist/index.js",
"lint": "eslint src __tests__",
"lint:fix": "eslint --fix src __tests__",
"test": "NODE_ENV=test jest --config jest.json --coverage",
"test:staging": "jest --config jest.staging.json --runInBand",
"test:watch": "NODE_ENV=test jest --config jest.json --watch --coverage",
}
# Dockerfile continued
ADD . /src
WORKDIR /src
RUN npm install
RUN npm run lint
RUN npm run test
RUN npm run build
RUN npm prune --production
, and then changing our
/src
to that
WORKDIR
directory which now contains our code. Next, we are simply running the appropriate
/src
scripts to
npm
dependencies,
install
our code,
lint
our code, compile our code with
test
, and then removing devDependencies with
build
.
npm prune --production
flag. We also passed in a
--coverage
file as a config. This is where coverage thresholds are defined.
jest.json
// jest.json
{
"testEnvironment": "node",
"modulePaths": [
"src",
"/node_modules/"
],
"coverageThreshold": {
"global": {
"branches": 100,
"functions": 100,
"lines": 100,
"statements": 100
}
},
"collectCoverageFrom" : [
"src/**/*.js"
]
}
to
100
. The tests will fail if the coverage threshold is not met.
90
.
COPY --from=build
# Dockerfile continued
FROM node:9-alpine
# install curl for healthcheck
RUN apk add --update --no-cache curl
ENV PORT=3000
EXPOSE $PORT
ENV DIR=/usr/src/service
WORKDIR $DIR
# Copy files from build stage
COPY --from=build /src/package.json package.json
COPY --from=build /src/package-lock.json package-lock.json
COPY --from=build /src/node_modules node_modules
COPY --from=build /src/dist dist
HEALTHCHECK --interval=5s \
--timeout=5s \
--retries=6 \
CMD curl -fs http://localhost:$PORT/_health || exit 1
CMD ["node", "dist/index.js"]
, and my
node_modules
folder of babel-compiled javascript source code. To run, simply use vanilla
dist
. I’ve also defined a health check that a scheduler like Docker Swarm can use to ensure the container is healthy.
node
may not be the most efficient healthcheck, but it’s a good starting point.
curl
docker image build -t your-image-name .
which is suited to this type of task.
docker-compose
,
redis
, and
mongodb
.
rabbitmq
version: '2'
services:
staging-deps:
image: your-image-name
environment:
- NODE_ENV=production
- PORT=3000
- RABBITMQ_URL=amqp://rabbitmq:5672
- REDIS_HOST=redis
- REDIS_PORT=6379
- MONGO_URL=mongodb://mongo:27017/inventory
- DEBUG=servicebus*
networks:
- default
depends_on:
- redis
- rabbitmq
- mongo
rabbitmq:
image: rabbitmq:3.6-management
ports:
- 15672:15672
hostname: rabbitmq
networks:
- default
redis:
image: redis
networks:
- default
mongo:
image: mongo
ports:
- 27017:27017
networks:
- default
staging:
image: node:8-alpine
volumes:
- .:/usr/src/service
working_dir: /usr/src/service
networks:
- default
environment:
- apiUrl=http://staging-deps:3000
- RABBITMQ_URL=amqp://rabbitmq:5672
- REDIS_HOST=redis
- REDIS_PORT=6379
- MONGO_URL=mongodb://mongo:27017/inventory
- DEBUG=$DEBUG
command: npm run test:staging
clean:
extends:
service: staging
command: rm -rf node_modules
install:
extends:
service: staging
command: npm run install
and
staging-deps
services.
staging
is running the image that was produced from running
staging-deps
command we ran earlier. This happens by setting image: to the tag we set in the build command with
docker image build
. We are passing it a bunch of environment variables to let our service know how to connect to the different containers running in our network, which is the
-t
network. Each docker-compose file can define networks, and has a
default
network by default.
default
will resolve to the mongo container in the SDN. Lastly,
MONGO_URL=mongodb://mongo:27017/inventory mongo
will tell docker to start the depended on containers first when bringing them up.
depends_on
is a container based on
staging
and with our source code mounted into it using the
node
directive. The integration tests will be run from this container.
volumes
and
clean
.
install
to ensure that we are using the correct versions of
clean
seems how we may be switching between developing on our host OS such as Mac, and Alpine Linux, which our containers are based on.
node_modules
docker-compose -f docker-compose.staging.yml up -d staging-deps
can be used to accomplish this with a shell script.
wait-for-it.sh
docker-compose -f docker-compose.staging.yml run --rm install
docker-compose -f docker-compose.staging.yml run --rm staging
. Our goal is to be able to run
Makefile
to run the whole CI process.
make ci
ci:
make docker-build \
clean \
install \
staging \
staging-down
docker-build:
docker build -t your-image-name .
clean:
docker-compose -f docker-compose.staging.yml run --rm clean
install:
docker-compose -f docker-compose.staging.yml run --rm install
staging:
docker-compose -f docker-compose.staging.yml up -d staging-deps
docker-compose -f docker-compose.staging.yml run --rm staging
staging-down:
docker-compose -f docker-compose.staging.yml down
and again on my CI server, which typically is Jenkins 2.0 Pipelines.
husky
to our devDependencies by running
husky
npm i --save-dev husky
"scripts": {
// ...
"precommit": "npm run lint:fix && npm run test",
"prepush": "make ci"
},
's allow the engineer’s of each product to define their own CD pipeline’s, and Docker Stack files allow the developers to define how their services will run in production. A CD process might also involve updating a proxy, such as HAProxy or nginx.
Jenkinsfile
