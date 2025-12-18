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I Got 15K People to Practice SQL by Turning Them Into Detectives

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byDarpan Bhadra@hackstarky

Curious engineer writing about things that work, fail, and unexpectedly scale.

December 18th, 2025
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Darpan Bhadra

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Darpan Bhadra@hackstarky

Curious engineer writing about things that work, fail, and unexpectedly scale.

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programming#sql#learn-sql#gamifying-sql#sql-practice#sql-case-files#practice-sql#sql-puzzles#challenging-sql-puzzles

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