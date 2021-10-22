Search icon
I Followed Hiro Protagonist into the Metaverse and Now I’m Stuck by@Tom

I Followed Hiro Protagonist into the Metaverse and Now I’m Stuck

The metaverse is a virtual world, unrestrained by the laws of physics, it gives way to a land purely based on information theory powered by ones and zeroes. Anything you can imagine is possible in the metaverse, except when your internet drops out, as I am intermittently reminded. Tom is a crypto content writer at [Cointree] who sells tokens that people use to swap and gain entry to the Metaverse. He says we must ensure we use it to enhance our lives, not escape from it.
Tom Chanter

@Tom
Tom Chanter

crypto writer

Becoming a Game Designer is More Attainable Than You Think

