"I experienced firsthand how painfully long and intricate working with a bank can be" #Noonies2021

My first venture, Mypoolin, was co-founded in 2015, and it was my country’s first social payments platform -- similar to Venmo from the US. After raising two rounds of funding, Mypoolin was acquired by a California-based global payments player Wibmo in 2017, which in turn was acquired by Naspers-backed PayU in 2019. I experienced firsthand how painfully long and intricate working with a bank can be. And, encountered the exact same hurdles while leading the India and SEA markets in terms of their financial and banking integrations. There was a problem- a serious one at that. The market had immense potential, and the solution seemed intuitive. That’s how Decentro came to life. At Decentro, we’re building a full-stack API banking platform for financial integrations.
