I created Postwoman 👽 - An online, open source API request builder
In case you missed! Story this far:
I joined Zartek
, which is a start-up based in Kochi, Kerala where I work as a full-stack developer.
Story behind Postwoman:
The very first task I was assigned is an API integration of an old project. That's when I came across Postman API testing
. Postman has separate builds targeted to each operating systems made with Electron. I use a low-end PC and can't possibly afford to run another Electron app. From that moment onwards, I wanted to make an API testing platform which is:
- Open Sourced 💚
- Runs online
- Have multi-platform support
- Have multi-device support
- Accessible from anywhere
That's how Postwoman
was born (this is not at all an alternative to Postman - yet, it does the job very beautifully and minimally. It needs more features and love which I hope we all can give by contributions on GitHub
).
When I did a background check on API request builders, Postman offered various Plans & Pricing, there were lot of other API request builders based on CURL etc. But none of them seems simple, minimal and efficient.
That's why I created my own API request builder with pure JavaScript (I used Vue.js) + HTML + CSS 💖
Did I mention this service is all free of charge and 100% open source? Yes, It's free and always will be.
The Postwoman API request builder helps you create your requests faster, saving you precious time on your development.
Features 🔥
- Send requests to verify your API is ready for launch
- GET, PUT, POST, DELETE, OPTIONS (more coming soon)
- Authentication support
- Parameters support
- Request body support
- View Response
- Progressive Web App support
- UPDATE: Added History support
- UPDATE: Migrated to Vue Nuxt
- UPDATE: Added web socket support
- UPDATE: Added raw input field for PUT and POST methods
- UPDATE: Added response status color
- UPDATE: Added theme customization with settings storage
- (more coming soon)
- Autocomplete
- Code highlight in response body
- More methods
- ~History~ UPDATE: Added History support
- HTTP support (currently I don't have money to buy a domain
so I hosted on GitHub Pages which is served only on HTTPS - this makes impossible to make non-HTTPS requests from HTTPS hosting 😿)
🎁 Bonus: Postwoman is in dark mode 🌚
UPDATE: Thanks for all of your support and love. My fellow kind hearted dev friends registered and hosted Postwoman directly from GitHub pages to these domains:
- postwoman.net
- postwoman.io
