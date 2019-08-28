I created Postwoman 👽 - An online, open source API request builder

2,852 reads

@ liyasthomas Liyas Thomas 🦄 a unicorn

Postwoman 👽 - API request builder

Story this far: I joined In case you missed!I joined Zartek , which is a start-up based in Kochi, Kerala where I work as a full-stack developer.

Story behind Postwoman: The very first task I was assigned is an API integration of an old project. That's when I came across The very first task I was assigned is an API integration of an old project. That's when I came across Postman API testing . Postman has separate builds targeted to each operating systems made with Electron. I use a low-end PC and can't possibly afford to run another Electron app. From that moment onwards, I wanted to make an API testing platform which is:

- Open Sourced 💚

- Runs online

- Have multi-platform support

- Have multi-device support

- Accessible from anywhere

That's how Postwoman was born (this is not at all an alternative to Postman - yet, it does the job very beautifully and minimally. It needs more features and love which I hope we all can give by contributions on GitHub ).

When I did a background check on API request builders, Postman offered various Plans & Pricing, there were lot of other API request builders based on CURL etc. But none of them seems simple, minimal and efficient.

That's why I created my own API request builder with pure JavaScript (I used Vue.js) + HTML + CSS 💖

Did I mention this service is all free of charge and 100% open source? Yes, It's free and always will be.

The Postwoman API request builder helps you create your requests faster, saving you precious time on your development.

Features 🔥

- Send requests to verify your API is ready for launch

- GET, PUT, POST, DELETE, OPTIONS (more coming soon)

- Authentication support

- Parameters support

- Request body support

- View Response

- Progressive Web App support

- UPDATE: Added History support

- UPDATE: Migrated to Vue Nuxt

- UPDATE: Added web socket support

- UPDATE: Added raw input field for PUT and POST methods

- UPDATE: Added response status color

- UPDATE: Added theme customization with settings storage

- (more coming soon)

- Autocomplete

- Code highlight in response body

- More methods

- ~History~ UPDATE: Added History support

- HTTP support (currently I don't have money to buy a domain so I hosted on GitHub Pages which is served only on HTTPS - this makes impossible to make non-HTTPS requests from HTTPS hosting 😿)

🎁 Bonus: Postwoman is in dark mode 🌚

UPDATE: Thanks for all of your support and love. My fellow kind hearted dev friends registered and hosted Postwoman directly from GitHub pages to these domains:

- postwoman.net

- postwoman.io

Tags