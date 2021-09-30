Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Celebrate Open Source with Hacktoberfest by@liyasthomas

Celebrate Open Source with Hacktoberfest

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Hacktoberfest is a month-long celebration of open source software run by DigitalOcean. Hoppscotch is one of the projects that you can contribute to. You can test, save, share, collaborate, document APIs in real-time, and many more. We've curated a list of beginner-friendly ways for you to check out. All backgrounds and skill levels are encouraged to participate. We have a curated list of issues requested by community members that are ready to pick up.
image
Liyas Thomas Hacker Noon profile picture

@liyasthomas
Liyas Thomas

Titles don't mean anything. That's why I removed mine. I do what I love.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Can Open Source Pay Your Rent? 💸 Pay for My Coffee At Least. No? by @liyasthomas
#opensource
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
HackerNoon The Beloved Pixel Font - Now Coming To You in 2.0 by @kien
#hackernoon

Tags

#hacktoberfest#open-source#api#api-development#software-development#open-source-software#open-source-technology#celebrate-open-source-tech#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading