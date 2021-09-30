Celebrate Open Source with Hacktoberfest

Hacktoberfest is a month-long celebration of open source software run by DigitalOcean. Hoppscotch is one of the projects that you can contribute to. You can test, save, share, collaborate, document APIs in real-time, and many more. We've curated a list of beginner-friendly ways for you to check out. All backgrounds and skill levels are encouraged to participate. We have a curated list of issues requested by community members that are ready to pick up.