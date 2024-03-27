I Crafted SEOGenius for ChatGPT, Taking the Legwork Out of Search Optimizing

Imagine crafting titles so SEO-friendly that Google sends you a personal thank-you note 😂

Introduction

I was looking for some free tools to generate SEO titles, subtitles, summaries, TLDRs, and hashtags for online content. I know some of you will think even ChatGPT can do that, but here are the problems where I lose productivity or face issues.

Problems Faced:

ChatGPT or any other tool doesn’t provide the effectiveness score

ChatGPT especially shows the hashtags in bullet points, which is tough to align with on social platforms.

How SEOGenius does this better

I have trained SEOGenius to comprehensively tackle the issues mentioned above.

It provides multiple SEO-friendly titles with their effectiveness score.

Users can easily copy hashtags. I know some users will think you can ask ChatGPT to show in one line. True, you can do that but SEOGenius does that by default, as shown below.





Motto of SEOGenius

From titles that make search engines swoon to TLDRs that even your goldfish will read, we’ve got your back.





Try here: SEOGenius

Getting Started

Please find below some of the examples I have trained the SEOGenius for:

Prompt 1

Show me SEO titles for “Introduction to C#”





SEOGenius Response

YES





SEOGenius Response









Prompt 2

Show me SEO titles for “Exception Handling in Java”





YES





SEOGenius Response









GitHub repository for SEOGenius: SEOGenius Repository

Make sure to give it a star on GitHub and provide feedback on how to improve the tool further..!!

Open for community support & feedbacks..!!

