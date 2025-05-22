Ever sat in front of your laptop and thought, "Would this product even work in Brazil?" or "Is there even a market for this gadget in UAE?" Yeah. Me too.

So I built something. An AI agent that does what I call market sense-making. You type in a product category (like "air purifiers" or "wireless earbuds") and a country (like Mexico, Japan, or Brazil), and the agent does all the heavy lifting:

Searches on local Google — pulling first- and second-page results to understand what content is ranking. Visits top ecommerce sites in that country — Amazon, Mercado Livre, Flipkart, Noon, whatever’s relevant — and scrapes actual product listings. Estimates product popularity by looking at reviews, ratings, price points, and even special badges like "Amazon’s Choice" or "Best Seller." It’s like market research on-demand without needing to hire a consultant or wait two weeks.

Why Build This?

A lot of small businesses want to go global. But they don’t have the luxury of full-blown category reports from McKinsey. What they need is quick validation:

Is this product already popular in that country?

How competitive is it?

What price range are we looking at?

Most tools are either too generic or cost thousands. I figured I’ll build a scrappy, AI-native version myself.

What the Agent Actually Does

You give it two inputs:

A product category or sub-category

A target market or country

And then the agent:

Uses the localized Google domain (like google.com.br for Brazil, google.co.jp for Japan) to search for top-ranking content. Scrapes the ecommerce sites like Amazon, Shopee, Mercado Livre, etc., analyzing the first- and second-page listings. Grabs title, price, number of reviews, ratings, badges (like “Best Seller”), and extracts patterns. Estimates sales using a simple rule of thumb: 1 review = ~5–10 purchases. So if something has 100 reviews, you’re likely looking at 500–1000 unit sales. It's rough but useful for directional insights

How I Built It

Here’s what’s under the hood:

Vibe Coding (Bolt.new) for front-end UI and prompt workflows

for front-end UI and prompt workflows phi.agent + GroqCloud running LLaMA 3 8B for reasoning

running LLaMA 3 8B for reasoning Playwright + BeautifulSoup for browser automation + scraping

for browser automation + scraping Supabase for storing logs and country/product metadata

for storing logs and country/product metadata Netlify for frontend deployment

And here’s a code snippet from the core agent logic:

from phi.agent import Agent from phi.model.groq import Groq from phi.tools.custom_tools import WebSearchTool, EcommerceScraperTool agent = Agent( model=Groq(id="llama3-8b-8192"), tools=[WebSearchTool(), EcommerceScraperTool()], description="Suggest best-selling items in a product category and market using local search and ecommerce analysis." ) agent.print_response( "What are the top-selling air purifiers in Brazil? Search Google Brazil and Amazon.br for results, and estimate sales volume.", markdown=True, stream=True )





Region-Aware Google Search Tool

from serpapi import GoogleSearch class WebSearchTool(Tool): def run(self, query: str, country_code="br"): params = { "q": query, "google_domain": f"google.com.{country_code}", "api_key": os.getenv("SERPAPI_KEY"), } search = GoogleSearch(params) return [r['title'] + " - " + r['link'] for r in search.get_dict().get('organic_results', [])[:10]]





Ecommerce Scraper Tool (Amazon.br Example)

import requests from bs4 import BeautifulSoup class EcommerceScraperTool(Tool): def run(self, subcategory: str, country: str = "br"): url = f"https://www.amazon.com.{country}/s?k={subcategory.replace(' ', '+')}" headers = {"User-Agent": "Mozilla/5.0"} soup = BeautifulSoup(requests.get(url, headers=headers).text, "html.parser") results = [] for item in soup.select(".s-result-item")[:10]: title = item.select_one("h2 span") rating = item.select_one(".a-icon-alt") reviews = item.select_one(".a-size-base") if title and rating: results.append(f"{title.text.strip()} | {rating.text.strip()} | Reviews: {reviews.text.strip() if reviews else 'N/A'}") return results





Estimating Sales from Reviews

def estimate_sales_from_reviews(reviews): try: count = int(reviews.replace(",", "")) return f"Estimated sales: {count * 7}" except: return "Sales estimate unavailable"





First Run: Real Examples

🇧🇷 Electronics in Brazil

Searched "wireless earbuds"

Amazon.br returned Xiaomi, JBL, and a few local knockoffs

Items with 300–1000 reviews → ballpark sales: 2k–7k/month

🇯🇵 Kitchen Tools in Japan

“Silent blender” and “no-splash juicer” kept showing up

High review counts on compact multi-function units

🇦🇪 Beauty Products in UAE

Amazon.ae showed lots of sponsored items

Manual filtering helped find organic high-performers

What’s Next

Add filters for low-competition, high-demand products

Integrate with AdWords planner for search volume context

Let sellers upload a product idea and run a fit check

Build a dashboard to track trends across countries

Final Thought

This tool doesn’t replace deep market research, but it gets you 80% of the way there in 2 minutes. It’s meant for scrappy founders, sellers, and marketers who want to test fast and launch smart. You can bolt this onto your workflow or turn it into a browser-based SaaS for global product research. Let me know if you want to try it. Happy to open-source the agent or even walk through building your own version.