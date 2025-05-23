AI Agents and Smart Glasses Could Redesign the Buying Experience

As a product manager in the e-commerce space, I’m constantly monitoring how technology is reshaping buyer behavior, not just in what we buy, but how we decide to buy. My fascination starts with understanding human motivation. I often turn to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs as a mental model for commerce. When you start thinking about buying behavior through this lens: survival, safety, belonging, esteem, and self-actualization; you begin to see product categories aligning with these tiers.

Although not perfectly but approximately, groceries and hygiene align with physiological needs. Home security devices, childproofing speak to safety. Toys and gifts reflect belonging. Luxury fashion and personal electronics feed into esteem. And books, hobby kits, and learning tools push us toward self-actualization. These aren’t just product categories, they’re reflections of human drivers.

To ground this framework in real behavior, let’s look at how U.S. consumers spent across these need categories in 2024 (from ECDB):

Physiological (survival) : $88.3B (~7.4% of U.S. e-commerce): led by groceries, hygiene, and essentials.

: $88.3B (~7.4% of U.S. e-commerce): led by groceries, hygiene, and essentials. Safety (protection, stability) : $99B (~8.3%): home security, health & wellness products.

: $99B (~8.3%): home security, health & wellness products. Belonging (family, community) : $246.3B (~20.7%): toys, seasonal decor, pet care, shared gifting.

: $246.3B (~20.7%): toys, seasonal decor, pet care, shared gifting. Esteem (status, beauty, recognition) : $256.7B (~21.4%): fashion, beauty, premium electronics.

: $256.7B (~21.4%): fashion, beauty, premium electronics. Self-Actualization (purpose, growth) : $294.1B (~24.7%): books, learning tools, hobby kits.

: $294.1B (~24.7%): books, learning tools, hobby kits. Mixed/Other: $208.2B (~17.5%): furniture, long-tail categories crossing needs.

These numbers show that the largest slices of e-commerce are no longer driven by need alone, but by emotional and aspirational intent. That insight shaped how I approached the agent's design. Now, as we step into a new era of interaction where AI agents and AR glasses are about to rewire the commerce funnel. Everything from discovery to purchase will most probably change.

The traditional funnel: discovery → add to cart → checkout: is no longer enough. As AI becomes more context-aware and capable, the buying journey is evolving into a richer, multi-stage experience:

Intent Recognition – An agent picks up cues from your behavior, environment, or visual triggers before you even actively search. Discovery/Search – Visual input or contextual insight prompts a search or product match. Evaluation – The agent compares reviews, specs, and alternatives, personalized to your values. Selection (Carting) – Products are added to a dynamic cart that may span multiple platforms. Checkout & Fulfillment – Payment, delivery, and preference management happens in one flow. Post-Purchase Feedback Loop – Returns, reorders, gifting, or learning-based insights update future behavior.

We’re still early in this evolution. While we don’t have smart glasses natively supporting all these steps yet, we do have tools to build nearly everything else. My focus is on bridging that gap, building what we can today (vision recognition, agentic reasoning, cart/payment orchestration), so that we’re ready the moment the hardware catches up. In the traditional e-commerce funnel, we start with discovery or search, proceed to add to cart, and then complete checkout. But soon, we won’t need to initiate search at all.

AI agents will:

Discover products through real-world context and image recognition (especially with smart glasses)

through real-world context and image recognition (especially with smart glasses) Search and compare based on your budget, preferences, and purchase history

based on your budget, preferences, and purchase history Add to cart , even across multiple stores or platforms

, even across multiple stores or platforms Handle checkout, payment, and even delivery preference, without friction

The infrastructure is being shaped now, so when smart glasses hit mass adoption, we’ll be prepared. Early signs are already here: Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses are integrating multimodal AI, Google Lens enables visual search from smartphones, and Apple’s Vision Pro hints at a spatial future where product discovery becomes visual and immersive. While full agentic integration with AR hardware isn’t yet mainstream, these innovations are laying the groundwork. We're positioning our agent infrastructure, vision grounding, reasoning, and checkout flows to plug into these platforms as they mature. As AR glasses evolve and LLMs get smarter, we're stepping into a world where shopping doesn’t start with a search bar it starts with sight. You look at a product. The agent sees it. It identifies, reasons, compares, and buys all in the background.

I made a serious attempt at visualizing this future and built a working prototype that explores the workflows needed to support visual discovery and agent-driven buying. The concept: an AI agent that takes visual input (like from smart glasses), identifies the product, understands your intent based on need, and orders it using the right marketplace (Amazon, Walmart, or even smaller verticals).

How It Works: A Quick Flow

This section outlines the user journey: how visual input from a smart glass becomes a completed e-commerce transaction, powered by layered AI agents.

User looks at a product IRL (a sneaker, a couch, a protein bar) Smart glasses capture the image and pass it to the Visual Agent The agent does image-to-text grounding ("This looks like a Nike Air Max") Based on your current need state (inferred via Maslow-like tagging, past purchase, mood), it: Launches a LLM Search Agent to summarize product comparisons or Directly pings Amazon/Walmart/Etsy depending on context The best match is added to cart, or flagged as: Buy now Save for later Recommend alternative Optional: It syncs with your calendar, wardrobe, budget, household agents

The Stack Behind the Scenes

A breakdown of the technical architecture powering the agentic experience, from image recognition to marketplace integration.

Smart Glass Visual Input : Captures image of the object in view

: Captures image of the object in view Phi Agent + Groq LLaMA 3 : Handles reasoning, dialogue, and multi-agent orchestration

: Handles reasoning, dialogue, and multi-agent orchestration Image Recognition : CLIP + Segment Anything + MetaRay for grounding

: CLIP + Segment Anything + MetaRay for grounding E-Commerce Scraper Tools : Custom tools for Amazon, Walmart, Etsy, Mercado Livre, etc.

: Custom tools for Amazon, Walmart, Etsy, Mercado Livre, etc. Maslow Need Engine : Classifies product into Physiological, Safety, Belonging, Esteem, or Self-Actualization

: Classifies product into Physiological, Safety, Belonging, Esteem, or Self-Actualization Cart + Payment Agent: Interfaces with Stripe, Plaid, or store-specific checkout APIs

Need-Based Routing: From Vision to Marketplace

By tagging products against Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, the system decides which buying experience to trigger : instant order, curated review, or mood-matching suggestions.

We used our earlier Maslow mapping to dynamically decide how to fulfill a visual product intent:

Physiological (e.g. food, hygiene) → Instant fulfillment via Amazon Fresh / Walmart Express

→ Instant fulfillment via Amazon Fresh / Walmart Express Safety (e.g. baby monitor, vitamins) → Review summary via LLM before purchase

→ Review summary via LLM before purchase Belonging (e.g. toys, home decor) → Pull family sentiment / wishlist context

→ Pull family sentiment / wishlist context Esteem (e.g. fashion, beauty) → Match wardrobe, suggest brand alternatives

→ Match wardrobe, suggest brand alternatives Self-Actualization (e.g. books, hobby kits) → Check learning path, recommend add-ons

Real Example: The Coffee Mug

This simple use case shows the agent in action, recognizing a product visually and making a smart decision based on your behavior and preferences. Say for example, you’re at a friend’s place or even watching TV. You find an attractive coffee mug.

Your smart glasses:

Identify it visually ("Yeti 14oz Travel Mug")

Search Amazon, Walmart, and Etsy

Check your preferences (already own 3 mugs? On a budget?)

Suggests: "Buy from Amazon, ships in 2 days" "Cheaper variant on Walmart" "Match with home decor? Tap to see moodboard"



You blink twice. It adds to cart. Done.

Agent Collaboration in Action

No single model runs the show. This isn't one monolithic agent. It’s a team of agents working asynchronously:

1. Visual Agent — Image → Product Candidates

from phi.tools.vision import VisualRecognitionTool class VisualAgent(VisualRecognitionTool): def run(self, image_input): # Use CLIP or MetaRay backend return self.classify_image(image_input)

2. Need Classifier — Product → Maslow Tier

from phi.tools.base import Tool class NeedClassifier(Tool): def run(self, product_text): # Simple rule-based or LLM-driven tagging if "toothpaste" in product_text: return "Physiological" elif "security camera" in product_text: return "Safety" elif "gift" in product_text: return "Belonging"

3. Search Agent — Query → Listings

from phi.tools.custom_tools import WebSearchTool, EcommerceScraperTool class SearchAgent: def __init__(self): self.web = WebSearchTool() self.ecom = EcommerceScraperTool() def search(self, query): return self.web.run(query) + self.ecom.run(query)

4. Cart Agent — Listings → Optimal Choice

class CartAgent: def run(self, listings): # Simple scoring based on reviews, price, shipping ranked = sorted(listings, key=lambda x: x['score'], reverse=True) return ranked[0] # Best item

5. Execution Agent — Product → Purchase

class ExecutionAgent: def run(self, product): # Placeholder: simulate checkout API return f"Initiating checkout for {product['title']} via preferred vendor."

All in a few seconds ambient commerce, just like we imagine it.

What I Built (sample MVP Stack)

A snapshot of the real-world tools used to prototype this concept, combining LLMs, vision models, cloud infra, and front-end flows.

from phi.agent import Agent from phi.model.groq import Groq from phi.tools.custom_tools import WebSearchTool, EcommerceScraperTool # Instantiate the AI agent agent = Agent( model=Groq(id="llama3-8b-8192"), tools=[WebSearchTool(), EcommerceScraperTool()], description="Agent that recognizes visual input and recommends best e-commerce options." ) # Sample query to test visual-to-commerce agent workflow agent.print_response( "Find me this product: [insert image or product description here]. Search Amazon and Walmart and recommend based on price, delivery, and reviews.", markdown=True, stream=True )





Bolt.new (Vibe coding) for UI

Supabase for user session storage + purchase history

Netlify for deploy

GroqCloud for fast inference

phi.agent to orchestrate multi-tool logic

CLIP + Playwright for image-to-product matching

Final Thought

This isn’t just about faster checkout. It’s about shifting the entire paradigm of commerce:

From: "I need to search for this thing"

To: "I saw something cool, and my AI already knows if it fits my life."

This is the future of buying: ambient, agentic, emotionally aware. If you're building for this world, let's connect.