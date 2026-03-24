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I Built a Voice-Controlled Home Cinema for Windows Because I Was Tired of Getting Up to Pause Movies

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byMarius@mariusvomir

Creator of Smart Home Cinema — offline, voice-controlled movie playback.

March 24th, 2026
featured image - I Built a Voice-Controlled Home Cinema for Windows Because I Was Tired of Getting Up to Pause Movies
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Marius
    byMarius@mariusvomir

    Creator of Smart Home Cinema — offline, voice-controlled movie playback.

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Marius@mariusvomir

Creator of Smart Home Cinema — offline, voice-controlled movie playback.

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programming#voice-controlled-software#voice-control-technology#windows-media-automation#alexa-triggercmd-setup#local-media-playback-system#vlc-http-api-control#home-theater-voice-control#hackernoon-top-story

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