I Built a Tool to Help You Sketch Out an MVP Proposal in Minutes

How would you go from an idea to a potential product?
There is a lot of grief involved with some of our best ideas that we simply forget and that never see the light of day. How many times have you thought of a brilliant idea and started working on it just to realize later that maybe it's not as brilliant as it seemed at first? Or maybe you let the idea pass by and not take action just because you don't think there is anything new to it?
Sometimes, this behavior is reasonable, but more often some of us succumb to our own biases and reject a possibly good idea or a direction because our mindset gets more doubtful as we go deeper into it. This leads to either disenchantment, a silent abandonment, or just the feeling of being stuck.
If you don't put your ideas in check before you commit to them, you are into a lot of potential resentment and "wasted" effort.
We all need some feedback from the outside, not just to discern good ideas from bad ones, but also to give us fuel to keep going!
Wheater you are creating music, code, article or a product, a creeping doubtful mindset is usually a notorious demotivator and makes the creative process feel dry and more like pulling teeth than divine inspiration.
If we could only make this process less painful, faster, and cheaper!
Product Hunter is a minimalistic tool I created to make this process simple for myself. You can find it on Github here. In a nutshell, it's a self-hosted, one-page pitcher for any MVP idea proposal.
You can make it your own, it's open-source and fast to set up and launch in minutes!
Total cost it took to launch Product Hunter page: $5
Domain: $3 (for 1 year)
Hosting: $2 (per month) - could be free if using IPFS or Github, etc.
Email Widget: FlyWidget - the free account will do (it could be SendGrid or Mailchimp widget, adapt the code to your needs)
We split the process into four phases:
Preparation phase
Design phase
Pitch phase
Decision phase
Congratulations, you completed the circle!
Hope you enjoyed this read, and found it interesting and somewhat helpful!
