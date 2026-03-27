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I Automated My Own Reporting Job (And It Made Me More Valuable)

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byPrateek A@prateeka

Analyst, Engineer, Founder & Writer, GitHub: https://github.com/prateekaroraone

March 27th, 2026
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Prateek A
    byPrateek A@prateeka

    Analyst, Engineer, Founder & Writer, GitHub: https://github.com/prateekaroraone

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Prateek A@prateeka

Analyst, Engineer, Founder & Writer, GitHub: https://github.com/prateekaroraone

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TOPICS

data-science#data#efficiency#data-pipeline#dashboard-design#data-structure-definition#self-service-dashboards#automated-data-pipelines#manual-reporting

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