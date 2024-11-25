ReadWrite
paint-brush
HyperHuman vs. ControlNet, SDXL, and More: The Ultimate Human Image Generation Showdownby@homology

HyperHuman vs. ControlNet, SDXL, and More: The Ultimate Human Image Generation Showdown

by Homology Technology FTWNovember 25th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

HyperHuman outperforms existing text-to-image models in generating realistic, text-aligned human images. Qualitative results demonstrate its versatility in different environments and age groups.
featured image - HyperHuman vs. ControlNet, SDXL, and More: The Ultimate Human Image Generation Showdown
Homology Technology FTW HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Authors:

(1) Xian Liu, Snap Inc., CUHK with Work done during an internship at Snap Inc.;

(2) Jian Ren, Snap Inc. with Corresponding author: [email protected];

(3) Aliaksandr Siarohin, Snap Inc.;

(4) Ivan Skorokhodov, Snap Inc.;

(5) Yanyu Li, Snap Inc.;

(6) Dahua Lin, CUHK;

(7) Xihui Liu, HKU;

(8) Ziwei Liu, NTU;

(9) Sergey Tulyakov, Snap Inc.

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Related Work

3 Our Approach and 3.1 Preliminaries and Problem Setting

3.2 Latent Structural Diffusion Model

3.3 Structure-Guided Refiner

4 Human Verse Dataset

5 Experiments

5.1 Main Results

5.2 Ablation Study

6 Discussion and References

A Appendix and A.1 Additional Quantitative Results

A.2 More Implementation Details and A.3 More Ablation Study Results

A.4 More User Study Details

A.5 Impact of Random Seed and Model Robustness and A.6 Boarder Impact and Ethical Consideration

A.7 More Comparison Results and A.8 Additional Qualitative Results

A.9 Licenses

A.7 MORE COMPARISON RESULTS

We additionally compare our proposed HyperHuman with recent open-source general text-toimage models and controllable human generation baselines, including ControlNet (Zhang & Agrawala, 2023), T2I-Adapter (Mou et al., 2023), HumanSD (Ju et al., 2023b), SD v2.1 (Rombach et al., 2022), DeepFloyd-IF (DeepFloyd, 2023), SDXL 1.0 w/ refiner (Podell et al., 2023). Besides, we also compare with the concurrently released T2I-Adapter+SDXL[1]. We use the officially-released models to generate high-resolution images of 1024 × 1024 for all methods. The results are shown in Fig. 6, 7, 8, and 9, which demonstrates that we can generate text-aligned humans of high realism

A.8 ADDITIONAL QUALITATIVE RESULTS

We further inference on the challenging zero-shot MS-COCO 2014 validation human subset prompts and show additional qualitative results in Fig. 10, 11, and 12. All the images are in high resolution of 1024 × 1024. It can be seen that our proposed HyperHuman framework manages to synthesize realistic human images of various layouts under diverse scenarios, e.g., different age groups of baby, child, young people, middle-aged people, and old persons; different contexts of canteen, in-the-wild roads, snowy mountains, and streetview, etc. Please kindly zoom in for the best viewing.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

[1]https://huggingface.co/Adapter/t2iadapter

HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Homology Technology FTW HackerNoon profile picture
Homology Technology FTW@homology
Unlocking shared blueprints with Homology, revealing evolutionary connections for a deeper understanding.
Read my storiesAbout @homology

TOPICS

purcat-imgmachine-learning #generative-ai #hyperhuman #text-to-image-models #realistic-ai-synthesis #latent-structural-diffusion #humanverse-dataset #rgb-denoising #high-fidelity-image-synthesis

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Is the Emergence of Life an Expected Phase Transition in the Evolving Universe?
by homology
Aug 18, 2024
#theory-of-life
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: Subjectivity and the Evolution of AI Philosophy (11/22/2023)
by noonification
Nov 22, 2023
#noonification
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: The State of Webhooks in 2023 (10/28/2023)
by noonification
Oct 28, 2023
#noonification
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: A Game-Changing Leap in Voice AI Technology (10/22/2023)
by noonification
Oct 22, 2023
#noonification
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: Go and Protocol Buffers (Quick Tutorial) (10/15/2023)
by noonification
Oct 15, 2023
#noonification
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas