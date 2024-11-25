HyperHuman vs. ControlNet, SDXL, and More: The Ultimate Human Image Generation Showdown

Authors: (1) Xian Liu, Snap Inc., CUHK with Work done during an internship at Snap Inc.; (2) Jian Ren, Snap Inc. with Corresponding author: [email protected]; (3) Aliaksandr Siarohin, Snap Inc.; (4) Ivan Skorokhodov, Snap Inc.; (5) Yanyu Li, Snap Inc.; (6) Dahua Lin, CUHK; (7) Xihui Liu, HKU; (8) Ziwei Liu, NTU; (9) Sergey Tulyakov, Snap Inc.

A.7 MORE COMPARISON RESULTS

We additionally compare our proposed HyperHuman with recent open-source general text-toimage models and controllable human generation baselines, including ControlNet (Zhang & Agrawala, 2023), T2I-Adapter (Mou et al., 2023), HumanSD (Ju et al., 2023b), SD v2.1 (Rombach et al., 2022), DeepFloyd-IF (DeepFloyd, 2023), SDXL 1.0 w/ refiner (Podell et al., 2023). Besides, we also compare with the concurrently released T2I-Adapter+SDXL[1]. We use the officially-released models to generate high-resolution images of 1024 × 1024 for all methods. The results are shown in Fig. 6, 7, 8, and 9, which demonstrates that we can generate text-aligned humans of high realism

A.8 ADDITIONAL QUALITATIVE RESULTS

We further inference on the challenging zero-shot MS-COCO 2014 validation human subset prompts and show additional qualitative results in Fig. 10, 11, and 12. All the images are in high resolution of 1024 × 1024. It can be seen that our proposed HyperHuman framework manages to synthesize realistic human images of various layouts under diverse scenarios, e.g., different age groups of baby, child, young people, middle-aged people, and old persons; different contexts of canteen, in-the-wild roads, snowy mountains, and streetview, etc. Please kindly zoom in for the best viewing.





This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

[1]https://huggingface.co/Adapter/t2iadapter