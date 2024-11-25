ReadWrite
paint-brush
Hyper-Realistic Human Generation with Latent Structural Diffusion: Licensesby@homology

Hyper-Realistic Human Generation with Latent Structural Diffusion: Licenses

by Homology Technology FTWNovember 25th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

HyperHuman introduces a novel method for generating realistic human images using a Latent Structural Diffusion Model, with strong performance across various datasets. It ensures robust results across random seeds, addresses ethical concerns, and follows open dataset licenses like CC-BY and CreativeML Open RAIL++-M.
featured image - Hyper-Realistic Human Generation with Latent Structural Diffusion: Licenses
Homology Technology FTW HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Authors:

(1) Xian Liu, Snap Inc., CUHK with Work done during an internship at Snap Inc.;

(2) Jian Ren, Snap Inc. with Corresponding author: [email protected];

(3) Aliaksandr Siarohin, Snap Inc.;

(4) Ivan Skorokhodov, Snap Inc.;

(5) Yanyu Li, Snap Inc.;

(6) Dahua Lin, CUHK;

(7) Xihui Liu, HKU;

(8) Ziwei Liu, NTU;

(9) Sergey Tulyakov, Snap Inc.

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Related Work

3 Our Approach and 3.1 Preliminaries and Problem Setting

3.2 Latent Structural Diffusion Model

3.3 Structure-Guided Refiner

4 Human Verse Dataset

5 Experiments

5.1 Main Results

5.2 Ablation Study

6 Discussion and References

A Appendix and A.1 Additional Quantitative Results

A.2 More Implementation Details and A.3 More Ablation Study Results

A.4 More User Study Details

A.5 Impact of Random Seed and Model Robustness and A.6 Boarder Impact and Ethical Consideration

A.7 More Comparison Results and A.8 Additional Qualitative Results

A.9 Licenses

A.9 LICENSES

Image Datasets:


• LAION-5B**[**2] (Schuhmann et al., 2022): Creative Common CC-BY 4.0 license.


• COYO-700M**[**3] (Byeon et al., 2022): Creative Common CC-BY 4.0 license.


• MS-COCO**[**4] (Lin et al., 2014): Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License.


Pretrained Models and Off-the-Shelf Annotation Tools:


• diffusers[5] (von Platen et al., 2022): Apache 2.0 License.


• CLIP[6] (Radford et al., 2021): MIT License.


• Stable Diffusion[7] (Rombach et al., 2022): CreativeML Open RAIL++-M License.


• YOLOS-Tiny[8] (Fang et al., 2021): Apache 2.0 License.


• BLIP2[9] (Guo et al., 2023): MIT License.


• MMPose[10] (Contributors, 2020): Apache 2.0 License.


• ViTPose[11] (Xu et al., 2022): Apache 2.0 License.


• Omnidata[12] (Eftekhar et al., 2021): OMNIDATA STARTER DATASET License


• MiDaS[13] (Ranftl et al., 2022): MIT License.


• clean-fid[14] (Parmar et al., 2022): MIT License.


• SDv2-inpainting[15] (Rombach et al., 2022): CreativeML Open RAIL++-M License.


• SDXL-base-v1.0[16] (Podell et al., 2023): CreativeML Open RAIL++-M License.


• Improved Aesthetic Predictor[17]: Apache 2.0 License.


Figure 6: Additional Comparison Results.



Figure 7: Additional Comparison Results.



Figure 8: Additional Comparison Results.



Figure 9: Additional Comparison Results.




Figure 10: Additional Qualitative Results on Zero-Shot MS-COCO Validation.




Figure 11: Additional Qualitative Results on Zero-Shot MS-COCO Validation.




Figure 12: Additional Qualitative Results on Zero-Shot MS-COCO Validation.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

[2]https://laion.ai/blog/laion-5b/

[3]https://github.com/kakaobrain/coyo-dataset

[4]https://cocodataset.org/#home

[5]https://github.com/huggingface/diffusers

[6]https://github.com/openai/CLIP

[7]https://huggingface.co/stabilityai/stable-diffusion-2-base

[8]https://huggingface.co/hustvl/yolos-tiny

[9]https://huggingface.co/Salesforce/blip2-opt-2.7b

[10]https://github.com/open-mmlab/mmpose

[11]https://github.com/ViTAE-Transformer/ViTPose

[12]https://github.com/EPFL-VILAB/omnidata

[13]https://github.com/isl-org/MiDaS

[14]https://github.com/GaParmar/clean-fid

[15]https://huggingface.co/stabilityai/stable-diffusion-2-inpainting [16]https://huggingface.co/stabilityai/stable-diffusion-xl-base-1.0 [17]https://github.com/christophschuhmann/improved-aesthetic-predictor

HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Homology Technology FTW HackerNoon profile picture
Homology Technology FTW@homology
Unlocking shared blueprints with Homology, revealing evolutionary connections for a deeper understanding.
Read my storiesAbout @homology

TOPICS

purcat-imgmachine-learning #generative-ai #hyperhuman #text-to-image-models #realistic-ai-synthesis #latent-structural-diffusion #humanverse-dataset #rgb-denoising #high-fidelity-image-synthesis

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Is the Emergence of Life an Expected Phase Transition in the Evolving Universe?
by homology
Aug 18, 2024
#theory-of-life
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: Subjectivity and the Evolution of AI Philosophy (11/22/2023)
by noonification
Nov 22, 2023
#noonification
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: The State of Webhooks in 2023 (10/28/2023)
by noonification
Oct 28, 2023
#noonification
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: A Game-Changing Leap in Voice AI Technology (10/22/2023)
by noonification
Oct 22, 2023
#noonification
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: Go and Protocol Buffers (Quick Tutorial) (10/15/2023)
by noonification
Oct 15, 2023
#noonification
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas