Human Resources Management Software Business Research [Part 2]

Management Software business research. Hi there! My name is Vitalii Berdichevskyi , I’m a Product Manager. In a previous essay of the series I shared with you Performance Management Software industry research . In this essay I will share with you HR

What you will find in the essay:

Market definition/Description

Key takeaways from Gartner Magic Quadrant

Competitive landscape analysis

A collection of handpicked links I used in the research

Market definition/Description

HR Administrative Functions (Admin HR) — Include core HR (organizational, job and employee data, employment life cycle transactions, employee, manager, and role-based self-service access); benefits; and payroll administration. This may also include environmental, health and safety (EHS), grievance tracking, wellness, or other value-added capabilities.

HR Service Management (HRSM) — Includes personalized direct access to policy, procedure and program guidance for employees and managers. It may also include integrated case management, knowledge base, digital document management, virtual assistants and chatbots.

Talent Management (TM) applications — Include recruiting, onboarding, performance and engagement management, compensation planning, career and succession planning, learning and development, and workforce planning.

Workforce Management (WFM) — Includes absence management, time capture, time and attendance evaluation, task/activities tracking, budgeting and forecasting, and scheduling. (Source: Gartner)



(Source: By 2025, 60% of global midmarket and large enterprises will have invested in a cloud-deployed human capital management (HCM) suite for administrative HR and talent management. However, they will still need to source 20% to 30% of their HCM requirements via point solutions.(Source: Gartner

Gartner Magic Quadrant

Key takeaways from Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises:

Mobile access is a fundamental part of HCM offerings

User interface (UI) options for HCM suites continue to increase with the emerging availability of chatbots and/or virtual assistants

Conversational UIs using virtual assistants such as Siri, Alexa or Google Home are also nascent, with low adoption. Mainstream adoption is unlikely to occur for five years.

Shift to digital HR administration drives the need for compelling and personalized UX, as applications become the “face” of HR departments

HCM suites are used primarily to manage regular full-time and part-time employees

Competitive landscape analysis

Below is a short table with vendors, focus, geo targeting, monthly visits and fundings.

A collection of handpicked links I used in the research

Below is the link to handpicked resources I have used in Google Sheet format.

What’s inside:

Articles

industry reports

list of top HR tech influencers and many more.

