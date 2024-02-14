Search icon
    Human-Centric Evaluation of NOIR in Real-world Tasks

    Human-Centric Evaluation of NOIR in Real-world Tasks

    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars
February 14th, 2024
    In a series of experiments, NOIR demonstrates its potential in assisting humans with everyday tasks. Human participants engage in various activities, relying solely on brain signals to communicate with the robots. The study sheds light on the effectiveness and possibilities of human-robot interaction in real-world scenarios.

    Authors:

    (1) Ruohan Zhang, Department of Computer Science, Stanford University, Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI), Stanford University & Equally contributed; [email protected];

    (2) Sharon Lee, Department of Computer Science, Stanford University & Equally contributed; [email protected];

    (3) Minjune Hwang, Department of Computer Science, Stanford University & Equally contributed; [email protected];

    (4) Ayano Hiranaka, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Stanford University & Equally contributed; [email protected];

    (5) Chen Wang, Department of Computer Science, Stanford University;

    (6) Wensi Ai, Department of Computer Science, Stanford University;

    (7) Jin Jie Ryan Tan, Department of Computer Science, Stanford University;

    (8) Shreya Gupta, Department of Computer Science, Stanford University;

    (9) Yilun Hao, Department of Computer Science, Stanford University;

    (10) Ruohan Gao, Department of Computer Science, Stanford University;

    (11) Anthony Norcia, Department of Psychology, Stanford University

    (12) Li Fei-Fei, 1Department of Computer Science, Stanford University & Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI), Stanford University;

    (13) Jiajun Wu, Department of Computer Science, Stanford University & Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI), Stanford University.

    Abstract & Introduction

    Brain-Robot Interface (BRI): Background

    The NOIR System

    Experiments

    Results

    Conclusion, Limitations, and Ethical Concerns

    Acknowledgments & References

    Appendix 1: Questions and Answers about NOIR

    Appendix 2: Comparison between Different Brain Recording Devices

    Appendix 3: System Setup

    Appendix 4: Task Definitions

    Appendix 5: Experimental Procedure

    Appendix 6: Decoding Algorithms Details

    Appendix 7: Robot Learning Algorithm Details

    4 Experiments

    Tasks. NOIR can greatly benefit those who require assistance with everyday activities. We select tasks from the BEHAVIOR benchmark [69] and Activities of Daily Living [70] to capture actual human needs. The tasks are shown in Fig. 1, and consist of 16 tabletop tasks and four mobile manipulation tasks. The tasks encompass various categories, including eight meal preparation tasks, six cleaning tasks, three personal care tasks, and three entertainment tasks. For systematic evaluation of task success, we provide formal definitions of these activities in the BDDL language format [69, 71], which specifies the initial and goal conditions of a task using first-order logic. Task definitions and figures can be found in Appendix 4.


    Procedure. The human study conducted has received approval from Institutional Review Board. Three healthy human participants (2 male, 1 female) performed all 15 Franka tasks. Sukiyaki, four Tiago tasks, and learning tasks are performed by one user. We use the EGI NetStation EEG system, which is completely non-invasive, making almost everyone an ideal subject. Before experiments, users are familiarized with task definitions and system interfaces. During the experiment, users stay in an isolated room, remain stationary, watch the robot on a screen, and solely rely on brain signals to communicate with the robots (more details about the procedure can be found in Appendix 5).


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.


