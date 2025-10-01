HubSpot’s Co-founder Says SEO Is Dead. Here's Why He's Wrong

Dharmesh Shah, HubSpot’s co-founder, recently said SEO was “dead” on a podcast. SEO was “dead” on a podcast Coming from one of the architects of inbound marketing, that statement lands hard. But like most “X is dead” claims in tech, the reality is less about endings and more about evolution. SEO has not disappeared. Instead, it has split into new forms that now define how businesses are discovered. Understanding this shift is critical if you still want customers to find you. The Split in Search The Split in Search Search used to be straightforward. Rank on Google, win clicks, and build a pipeline. Now discovery happens on two tracks: The first is traditional SEO, where Google remains the primary driver of click-based traffic.\nThe second is AI search visibility, where platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini present direct answers before showing links. The first is traditional SEO, where Google remains the primary driver of click-based traffic. The second is AI search visibility, where platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini present direct answers before showing links. These tracks serve different purposes. Google still delivers the majority of traffic. But AI engines are now influencing how people think about choices before they ever click. Why the “SEO is Dead” View Misses the Point Why the “SEO is Dead” View Misses the Point Google is still the primary channel for discovery, but the experience has shifted. AI summaries now appear at the top of results, reducing how often users click through to websites. Ranking matters less if the answer is already displayed. At the same time, more people are skipping Google entirely. They begin with ChatGPT, Perplexity, or Gemini and accept the response without a second search. Discovery is no longer a funnel of links, it starts and often ends with a generated answer. So while SEO is not gone, it has certainly split. And businesses now need to learn how to compete on two fronts. They must continue to rank in Google while also ensuring they are referenced in AI-generated responses. What Matters Right Now For Your Brand What Matters Right Now For Your Brand Search used to mean scanning a list of links and deciding which one to click. With AI summaries, the process is shorter. Google’s AI engine now produces a single synthesized answer, and many people stop there. So if your company isn’t mentioned in the answer, the customer may never find you. It’s important to understand that those answers are shaped by more than your own site. AI pulls from articles, reviews, and third-party sources. In some cases, outside mentions could outweigh what you publish directly, and negative references can define you before a customer ever reaches your page. Accuracy is fragile, too. If your footprint is thin or inconsistent, AI will stitch together what it finds and the version of your brand it presents may not match reality. Practical Applications for Leaders Practical Applications for Leaders Visibility in the AI era works more like a portfolio than a single bet. Rankings, citations, and third-party mentions all matter, and relying on one alone is a risk. That makes clarity the real investment. Structured content backed by credible sources will hold its place over time, while shortcuts and gimmicks fade quickly. Instead of relying on keyword-splattered garbage peddled by most SEO tools and agencies, focus on creating content that is actually useful and meaningful. Control is also more distributed than before. This makes it impossible to dictate every part of the story. What you can do is build enough trust and authority that your company is consistently cited when answers are generated. Closing Perspective Closing Perspective SEO has not died. It is divided into two systems that require different strengths. Leaders who adapt will own both the clicks and the conversation. Those who continue to optimize for only one channel will fade into the background of someone else’s AI-generated answer.