HTTP Throttling via Lyft Global Rate Limiting

Sometime ago for a project, I was looking for a good rate-limiting service. For the scope of that project, the service would run along a front proxy and would rate-limit requests to third party applications.
Nginx Plus and Kong certainly have rate-limiting features but are not OSS; while I am a bigger fan of OSS. Using Istio service mesh would have been a overkill. Therefore I decided to use Envoy Proxy + Lyft Ratelimiting.
The aim for this blog is help you get started with the rate-limiting service and configure various combinations of rate-limiting scenarios.
Let’s dive in…
Ratelimit configuration consists of
Descriptors can also be nested to achieve more complex rate-limiting scenarios.
We will be performing rate limiting based on various HTTP headers. Let’s have a look at the configuration file.
domain: apis
descriptors:
- key: generic_key
value: global
rate_limit:
unit: second
requests_per_unit: 60
- key: generic_key
value: local
rate_limit:
unit: second
requests_per_unit: 50
- key: header_match
value: "123"
rate_limit:
unit: second
requests_per_unit: 40
- key: header_match
value: "456"
rate_limit:
unit: second
requests_per_unit: 30
- key: header_match
value: post
rate_limit:
unit: second
requests_per_unit: 20
- key: header_match
value: get
rate_limit:
unit: second
requests_per_unit: 10
- key: header_match
value: path
rate_limit:
unit: second
requests_per_unit: 5
#Using nested descriptors
- key: custom_header
descriptors:
- key: plan
value: BASIC
rate_limit:
requests_per_unit: 2
unit: second
- key: plan
value: PLUS
rate_limit:
requests_per_unit: 3
unit: second
In the configuration above it can be clearly seen
Let’s see how we can use them in the envoy config now. Have a look at the configuration below:
static_resources:
listeners:
- name: listener_0
address:
socket_address:
address: 0.0.0.0
port_value: 10000
filter_chains:
- filters:
- name: envoy.http_connection_manager
config:
stat_prefix: ingress_http
codec_type: AUTO
route_config:
name: local_route
virtual_hosts:
- name: nginx
domains:
- "*"
rate_limits:
- stage: 0
actions:
- generic_key:
descriptor_value: "global"
routes:
- match:
prefix: "/nginx_1"
route:
cluster: nginx_1
include_vh_rate_limits: true
rate_limits:
- actions:
- generic_key:
descriptor_value: "local"
- actions:
- header_value_match:
descriptor_value: "get"
headers:
- name: ":method"
prefix_match: "GET"
- actions: #This will be triggered if `X-CustomHeader` is present AND the X-CustomPlan header has a value of either BASIC or PLUS
- requestHeaders:
descriptor_key: "custom_header"
header_name: "X-CustomHeader"
- requestHeaders:
descriptor_key: "plan"
header_name: "X-CustomPlan"
- match:
prefix: "/nginx_2"
route:
cluster: nginx_2
include_vh_rate_limits: true
rate_limits:
- actions:
- generic_key:
descriptor_value: "local"
- actions:
- header_value_match:
descriptor_value: "123"
headers:
- name: "X-MyHeader"
prefix_match: "123"
- actions:
- header_value_match:
descriptor_value: "456"
headers:
- name: "X-MyHeader"
prefix_match: "456"
- actions:
- header_value_match:
descriptor_value: "post"
headers:
- name: ":method"
prefix_match: "POST"
- actions:
- header_value_match:
descriptor_value: "path"
headers:
- name: ":path"
prefix_match: "/nginx"
http_filters:
- name: envoy.rate_limit
config:
domain: apis
failure_mode_deny: false
rate_limit_service:
grpc_service:
envoy_grpc:
cluster_name: rate_limit_cluster
timeout: 0.25s
- name: envoy.router
clusters:
- name: nginx_1
connect_timeout: 1s
type: strict_dns
lb_policy: round_robin
hosts:
- socket_address:
address: nginx1
port_value: 80
- name: nginx_2
connect_timeout: 1s
type: strict_dns
lb_policy: round_robin
hosts:
- socket_address:
address: nginx2
port_value: 80
- name: rate_limit_cluster
type: strict_dns
connect_timeout: 0.25s
lb_policy: round_robin
http2_protocol_options: {}
hosts:
- socket_address:
address: ratelimit
port_value: 8081
admin:
access_log_path: "/dev/null"
address:
socket_address:
address: 0.0.0.0
port_value: 9901
Here is how it works:
The overall architecture can be visualized as
Simulation Architecture
All configuration files for this set-up can be found here. Since they are running on the same network as the ratelimiter and envoy proxy, they can be accessed easily using the container name.
In order to run the set-up just clone the repo and do
docker-compose up
Once the stack is up, you will have
It is important to understand that all the applicable actions for a particular path in a cluster are aggregated by the ratelimiter for the result i.e.,
Logical OR of all the applicable limits
Firstly we need to install Vegeta, a load testing framework. It can be done by
brew update && brew install vegeta
Test Scenario 1:
Case:
request on
GET
at 100 requests per second
/nginx_1/
of
OR
,
"descriptor_value": "global"
and
"descriptor_value": "local"
)
"descriptor_value": "get"
echo "GET http://localhost:10000/nginx_1/" | vegeta attack -rate=100 -duration=0 | vegeta report
$ echo "GET http://localhost:10000/nginx_1/" | vegeta attack -rate=100 -duration=0 | vegeta report
Requests [total, rate, throughput] 1008, 100.12, 10.92
Duration [total, attack, wait] 10.071526192s, 10.06832056s, 3.205632ms
Latencies [mean, 50, 95, 99, max] 4.718253ms, 4.514212ms, 7.426103ms, 9.089064ms, 17.916071ms
Bytes In [total, mean] 68640, 68.10
Bytes Out [total, mean] 0, 0.00
Success [ratio] 10.91%
Status Codes [code:count] 200:110 429:898
Error Set: 429 Too Many Requests
— — —
Test Scenario 2:
Case:
request on
POST
at 100 requests per second.
/nginx_1/
of
OR
and
"descriptor_value": "global"
)
"descriptor_value": "local"
echo "POST http://localhost:10000/nginx_1/" | vegeta attack -rate=100 -duration=0 | vegeta report
$ echo “POST http://localhost:10000/nginx_1/" | vegeta attack -rate=100 -duration=0 | vegeta report
Requests [total, rate, throughput] 4344, 100.02, 50.56
Duration [total, attack, wait] 43.434227783s, 43.429286664s, 4.941119ms
Latencies [mean, 50, 95, 99, max] 5.190485ms, 5.224978ms, 7.862512ms, 10.340628ms, 20.573212ms
Bytes In [total, mean] 1370304, 315.45
Bytes Out [total, mean] 0, 0.00
Success [ratio] 50.55%
Status Codes [code:count] 200:2196 429:2148
Error Set: 429 Too Many Requests
— — —
Test Scenario 3:
Case:
request on
GET
at 100 requests per second with
/nginx_2/
X-MyHeader: 123
of
OR
,
"descriptor_value": "global"
,
"descriptor_value": "local"
, and
"descriptor_value": "123"
)
"descriptor_value": "path"
echo "GET http://localhost:10000/nginx_2/" | vegeta attack -rate=100 -duration=0 -header "X-MyHeader: 123" | vegeta report
$ echo "GET http://localhost:10000/nginx_2/" | vegeta attack -rate=100 -duration=0 -header "X-MyHeader: 123" | vegeta report
Requests [total, rate, throughput] 3861, 100.03, 5.18
Duration [total, attack, wait] 38.604406747s, 38.597776398s, 6.630349ms
Latencies [mean, 50, 95, 99, max] 4.96685ms, 4.673049ms, 7.683458ms, 9.713522ms, 16.875025ms
Bytes In [total, mean] 124800, 32.32
Bytes Out [total, mean] 0, 0.00
Success [ratio] 5.18%
Status Codes [code:count] 200:200 429:3661
Error Set: 429 Too Many Requests
— — —
Test Scenario 4:
Case:
request on
POST
at 100 requests per second with
/nginx_2/
X-MyHeader: 456
of
OR
,
"descriptor_value": "global"
,
"descriptor_value": "local"
,
"descriptor_value": "post"
, and
"descriptor_value": "456"
)
"descriptor_value": "path"
echo "POST http://localhost:10000/nginx_2/" | vegeta attack -rate=100 -duration=0 -header "X-MyHeader: 456" | vegeta report
$ echo “POST http://localhost:10000/nginx_2/" | vegeta attack -rate=100 -duration=0 -header “X-MyHeader: 456” | vegeta report
Requests [total, rate, throughput] 2435, 100.04, 5.13
Duration [total, attack, wait] 24.346703709s, 24.339554311s, 7.149398ms
Latencies [mean, 50, 95, 99, max] 5.513994ms, 5.255698ms, 8.239173ms, 10.390515ms, 20.287931ms
Bytes In [total, mean] 78000, 32.03
Bytes Out [total, mean] 0, 0.00
Success [ratio] 5.13%
Status Codes [code:count] 200:125 429:2310
Error Set: 429 Too Many Requests
— — —
Test Scenario 5:
Case:
request on
GET
at 100 requests per second with
/nginx_1/
and
X-CustomHeader: XYZ
X-CustomPlan: PLUS
of
OR
,
"descriptor_value": "global"
,
"descriptor_value": "local"
,
"descriptor_value": "get"
, and
"descriptor_key": "custom_header"
)
"descriptor_key": "plan"
echo "GET http://localhost:10000/nginx_1/" | vegeta attack -rate=100 -duration=0 -header "X-CustomHeader: XYZ" -header "X-CustomPlan: PLUS" | vegeta report
$ echo “GET http://localhost:10000/nginx_1/" | vegeta attack -rate=100 -duration=0 -header “X-CustomHeader: XYZ” -header “X-CustomPlan: PLUS” | vegeta report
Requests [total, rate, throughput] 2372, 100.05, 3.16
Duration [total, attack, wait] 23.71156424s, 23.707710415s, 3.853825ms
Latencies [mean, 50, 95, 99, max] 5.396743ms, 5.179951ms, 7.981171ms, 10.084753ms, 15.086778ms
Bytes In [total, mean] 46800, 19.73
Bytes Out [total, mean] 0, 0.00
Success [ratio] 3.16%
Status Codes [code:count] 200:75 429:2297
Error Set: 429 Too Many Requests
— — —
Test Scenario 6:
Case:
request on
GET
at 100 requests per second with
/nginx_1/
and
X-Header: XYZ
X-CustomPlan: PLUS
of
OR
,
"descriptor_value": "global"
,
"descriptor_value": "local"
)
"descriptor_value": "get"
echo "GET http://localhost:10000/nginx_1/" | vegeta attack -rate=100 -duration=0 -header "X-Header: XYZ" -header "X-CustomPlan: PLUS" | vegeta report
$ echo “GET http://localhost:10000/nginx_1/" | vegeta attack -rate=100 -duration=0 -header “X-Header: XYZ” -header “X-CustomPlan: PLUS” | vegeta report
Requests [total, rate, throughput] 1578, 100.07, 10.78
Duration [total, attack, wait] 15.773500478s, 15.769158977s, 4.341501ms
Latencies [mean, 50, 95, 99, max] 4.748516ms, 4.514902ms, 7.076671ms, 8.518779ms, 16.077828ms
Bytes In [total, mean] 106080, 67.22
Bytes Out [total, mean] 0, 0.00
Success [ratio] 10.77%
Status Codes [code:count] 200:170 429:1408
Error Set: 429 Too Many Requests
In a production scenario, you might want to run multiple instances of your proxy which can refer to the same ratelimit cluster. The front proxy is basically stateless.
As far as the ratelimiting service is concerned, I would recommend scaling it horizontally and moving out Redis Cache to a cloud-based service like RedisLabs or AWS Elastic-cache.
Also, using separate Redis for Per Second Limits is highly recommended. All you need to do is:
:
REDIS_PERSECOND
"true"
REDIS_PERSECOND_URL
We can clearly see that the actual results are pretty close to expected results. We can accomplish all kinds of complex rate limiting scenarios using this and perform request throttling. Feel free to reach out should you have any questions around this.
