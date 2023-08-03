How Zero Trust Accelerates Cloud Transformation?

Zero trust is more than a trendy phrase or technology. It is a rigorous security framework designed to protect traditional and evolving cloud-based models in enterprises of all scales. The Zero trust model is all about least-privileged access and the notion that no user or application should be trusted. Assuming that everything is hostile from the outset, trust is built up based on user identity and context. You might be wondering why this should matter to you. Well, Forbes reports that "90% Of Companies Have A Multi-Cloud Destiny". Zero Trust is all about securing cloud-native applications. The agenda itself states "Always verify, never trust", and this applies to networks, devices, and users. Let's examine all the exciting ways in which Zero Trust is driving rapid change and increasing security levels across all domains. You will get some insight into pinpointed domains and avenues that benefit from pinpointed tips that'll help you keep your CISOs and DevSecOps teams happy. Achieving 100% data integrity is the ultimate goal of zero trust. This tutorial explores how it's transforming all business sectors and helping them shift to the cloud confidently. We'll discuss all the parameters that have helped these enterprises to go big in little time thanks to the mindset that Zero Trust brings to the table. Why Do We Need the Zero Trust Paradigm? Your staff members are now spending more time online than on the company network. They access software and data from any location. Business information is now more dispersed. It is present in private applications (like AWS, Azure, GCP) as well as SaaS applications (like G-Suite). But here's the thing: increased connectivity comes along with this increased risk. The more applications you adopt, the more the attack surface. Businesses buy into the hype and make themselves vulnerable to new threats by adopting new and untested technology. This is where the idea of zero trust enters the picture. Imagine it acting as a gatekeeper. Not a singular user, device, or network is to be completely trusted. The policy acts as the gatekeeper at each stage, choosing who has access and who does not. With this strategy, you can choose to remain protected, while still benefiting from digital transformation. Adopting a Zero Trust paradigm is the most effective with a CNAPP solution. This is especially true for cloud-native and cloud-driven apps to keep up with the evolving digital ecosystem. Relevance of Zero Trust in Cloud Transformation When it comes to security, networking, and enabling the modern workplace, Zero Trust is here to take on the most difficult problems. Let's deconstruct it: by protecting users, cloud workloads, servers, and SaaS apps with zero trust. No more gaps that allow vulnerabilities to exist. Leave no anomaly untracked. Combats online attacks Be sure that your data is secure, avoiding unintentional or deliberate leaks from users or cloud workloads. Avoids data loss. complex networks are spotted only in legacy systems! Old hub-and-spoke systems are being transformed with Zero Trust. Distant users and branch offices now safely connect to any location over the internet. No more side trips. Simplified connectivity. Old-school site-to-site VPNs are dangerous since they permit lateral movement. Yet, zero trust enables secure connections between your workloads, keeping out malicious actors. Secures cloud connections. Least Permissive Policy Setup Let's look at a case study of how this is done in practice with KubeArmor, a CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation) Sandbox project. For those of you coming from the AWS world, imagine the IAM role with the least amount of access or access to only the necessary infrastructure and resources. KubeArmor enables organizations to maintain a zero-trust posture within their Kubernetes clusters. It enables users to define an allow-based policy that allows only certain operations while denying or auditing all others. This helps to ensure that only authorized activities are permitted within the cluster and that any deviations from expected behavior are denied and flagged for further investigation. Assuming you have installed: kubectl Take note of the policy's Allow action clause. When a KubeArmor policy with the Allow action is applied, the pods enter the least permissive mode, allowing only explicitly permitted operations. Now, try executing this command: kubectl exec -it $POD -- bash -c "chroot" Permission would be denied in this case since only the least privileged access is enabled and this particular command goes overboard with privilege rights. Must Follow Cloud Safety Hygiene Checklist A real zero trust solution gives staff the freedom to work remotely without worrying about networks or VPNs. It all comes down to security and adaptability. Provide top-notch experiences. With complete transparency, you may determine how each employee feels about each application. Happy workers equal a happy business! Connectivity Based on Identity and Context Conventional firewalls and VPNs have connectivity restrictions. They connect users to the network, raising the possibility of lateral movement. Contrarily, Zero Trust model emphasizes identity and context to link authenticated users to permitted applications. This strategy uses security controls and granular access to restrict access, prevent lateral movement, and lower business risk. Zero Trust also defends against targeted and DDoS attacks. It can do so because network resources are not made accessible over the internet. Making Applications Invisible The attack surface grows as more applications move to the cloud. Conventional firewalls expose applications online, making them easy to find. To guarantee that only people with permission may access programs, Zero Trust allows for obfuscating IP addresses and hiding source identities. As a result, the attack surface reduces. Safer access to public or private clouds, SaaS, and the internet. Traffic Inspection and App Connectivity Through Proxy Architecture Organizations get exposed to online assaults and data loss because next-generation firewalls have trouble evaluating encrypted communication. They use a "passthrough" strategy, enabling unidentified content to get to its destination before analysis. SSL SSL sessions and transaction content inspection needs a proxy-based architecture. It also aids in prompt policy and security judgments. No matter how many users connect, proxy-based architecture scales apps without compromising performance. A zero trust platform is best paired with a technology partner ecosystem. Both of these offer the following tools to support your adoption of zero trust: Blueprints for solutions that offer reference designs for use cases Design manuals that share integration best practices and design principles Activating integrations for Proof of Value (PoV) and production deployment. This needs the activation of deployment guides that offer configuration guidance from your end. Blueprints for Success with Zero Trust Solutions All these help you stick to a microservices architecture. The industry is leaning towards decoupled solutions. Even if a single service fails, it must not affect other services next to it. Single responsibility principle. With a myriad of integrations, this is realistic. With the correct plan, executing an extensive zero trust system becomes simpler. Here are some practical steps to help you get ahead: Organized architecture makes deployment easier and guarantees effective operations with the best possible security enforcement. It also hastens the adoption of zero trust throughout the enterprise. Look for providers with proven reference architectures and prescribed design guidelines. Zero Trust is the basis for cloud-first enterprises to speed up digital transformation. Not to mention it enables workers to work from anywhere. Remote work is the future, this cannot be denied. It's better to be prepared for changes than to adopt them at the last minute. Rethinking network and security infrastructures is necessary for digital transformation in businesses. Look out for something that links users to resources without putting them on the corporate network to assure success. Make apps invisible to attackers and available only to authorized users. Choose a platform that establishes trust via identification and company policy. Top 5 Proven Zero Trust Strategies To Shoot Up Cloud Security Here are some targeted tips to get up to speed. Opt-in for proxy architecture, not a passthrough firewall, for data security. Engage peers, capture best practices, align culture, and develop necessary skills. Use a zero-trust platform with robust partner integrations for verified frameworks. Let's look at some more actionable and broader tips for cloud-native applications. Decoupled Asset Security Instead of focusing on safeguarding the entire network, concentrate on securing each digital asset in separation. Failure of one service should not block the user from interacting with the next service. Verify that authentication and authorization for all assets do not have weak links. This includes workflows, services, apps, and network accounts. Reducing the attack surface area adds more layers of defense behind the firewall. Emphasize remote workforce As remote work becomes more frequent, location-based permissions are no longer required. Globally spread employees access enterprise data from anywhere. Zero trust network services trigger alarms and notifications if inappropriate access from outside the home network is detected. In addition to giving global personnel secure remote access, this lessens the pressure on security operations centers (SOCs). Take policy compliance seriously Adherence to data privacy rules and regulations is inescapable. A violation of either leads to serious ramifications. Zero-trust is addressing this issue by harmonizing with government and industry norms. Support for various benchmarks and frameworks like STIG, CIS, NIST CSF, HIPAA, MITRE, SOC2, and CMMC leaves no room for grievances. Minimize the attack surface Businesses have trouble recruiting enough cybersecurity specialists to staff their solutions. As-a-Service business models like RaaS increase risks for IT teams. Zero trust comes to the rescue by minimizing the space available for malicious vulnerabilities. This is done by shutting down access points such as endpoints, IAM, micro-segmentation, MFA, and ZTNA. All this leads to secure access points and reduces attackers' access and openings for exploits. You also get granular visibility and analytics. Companies, no doubt prefer this as it reduces the workload on overburdened SOCs. Simplify cloud-based cybersecurity When enterprises migrate to the cloud, they encounter new issues in cloud security. Not all cloud providers provide security. Acquiring visibility into infrastructure security can be challenging. Even after it is done, it requires constant monitoring and upkeep. Zero Trust has led to simplified cloud security to give firms an advantage over those who are still working it out. Conclusion As-a-Service business models like RaaS and PaaS increase risks for IT teams. To mitigate these risks, businesses are shifting their attention to Zero Trust security posture improvement solutions. You get built-in endpoint protection, IAM, micro-segmentation, MFA, and ZTNA, resulting in a much smaller attack surface and openings for exploits. Scaling safely, cutting labor and costs, and streamlining management with centralized, cloud-based control are all doable once technologies and a zero trust framework are in place. Particularly in light of digitization, new risks, and remote work, the advantages exceed the disadvantages. The Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) stands out as an advanced and all-encompassing cloud security solution. The best part is Zero Trust can be applied to public clouds, private clouds, Kubernetes, VMs, bare metals, IoT Edge, and 5G security. Whilst it may appear difficult, implementing a zero trust architecture is worthwhile. Consider the difference between treading the same ground and building a car that will get you there faster, safer, and more reliably.