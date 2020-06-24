How You Can Take Your Business To New Heights With Digital Marketing

The COVID-19 Times – A Year Dedicated to the Internet!

In the current situation, businesses worldwide are going to become more dependent than ever on their digital marketing strategy. Looking at the world's economy graph, in many cases, digital presence will be the deciding factor in whether small businesses make it through the tough times ahead.

Before the uncertain times of the pandemic COVID-19, companies that had almost-total disappearance of all digital media were earning a handsome amount of profits too. They used to conduct live events, conferences, door-to-door surveys, and physical marketing. But the present condition is increasing barriers on face-to-face meetups, which is the signal of an enormous challenge. The key to survival is the development of ongoing contingencies to mitigate this loss.

Technology is integrated into our lives more than ever before. Here's where digital marketing comes in. It can be content marketing (the most used form of digital marketing), search engine marketing, display advertising, mobile marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, influencer marketing., affiliate marketing, video, or audio marketing.

"Content is the atomic particle of all digital marketing," said Rebecca Lieb.

Everything, Everyone, Everywhere is Online

Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, and Snapchat are some of the most popular. From children to adults and mid-aged to older adults, everyone has their gadgets in hands, and the world is communicating 24/7. Estimated, 80% of the American population is on social media, and 3.5 billion people are active on social media.

Unless you have a small quirky group of customers who aren't using social media, then chances are, you need to implement these platforms into your marketing plan. The audience is looking for convenience, and nothing offers this like ordering goods and services on the web.

But remember, to make a successful social media campaign, you need content that's relevant, high-quality, and appealing. The traffic you can generate from these platforms is limitless if you know what you want to achieve and how to gain your customers' attention.

With careful research, you can find the perfect topics, formats, and messages to deliver to your audience.

Whole World Will Be in Your Reach

As observed and experienced, due to the social distancing laws, many consumers do almost all of their shopping online. If you have a brick-and-mortar store, digital marketing lets you appeal to these online shoppers and thus expand the reach of your business.

Between Google Ads and brand awareness (PPC) campaigns, you can expand your brand recognition and boost sales.

There's an honest chance that someone might already be looking for a business/service like yours, but if they can't find you online, they're likely to choose someone else. That's how the world is connected, and people get to know businesses today. The first thing buyers are going to do is the online analysis and see what they can find out regarding you once they find your product interesting.

And this is how word of mouth is spreading. One by one, interested people visit your online profile, and your business gets a fair opportunity to grow visibility online.

The Most Cost-Effective Way of Marketing

There are no other marketing methods you can try that cost a fraction of traditional marketing and yield much better results. You'll find 80% of major brands now using the websites to market their products and services. So why shouldn't you?

When the audience is online, it doesn't cost nearly as much to advertise to them as local visits, billboards, commercials, printing material distribution, television, and magazine spreads. With an effective content strategy, social media presence, and influencer marketing, anyone can boost their brand's visibility and profits.

Don't worry if you don't have big budgets in hand. With a little research, practice, and expertise, you can fund your digital marketing strategies without investors and loans. ROI tracking is what pushes most businesses to implement digital marketing into their strategies.

ROI Tracking Will Be Accurate

One big reason for digital marketing popularity is its measurability. Besides attracting customers around the globe, digital marketing lets you track their activities. You can observe and monitor which ads, social media posts, or content they have seen before making a purchase. It tells you which marketing methods are most effective for your brand, allowing you to refine and improve your marketing strategy

Digital marketing uses targeted research and analytics to determine which approaches are working well and which aren't worth the cost or resources. With a little exploration of the right tools, you can easily measure each digital marketing platform.

Track conversions for your online products by the percentage rate of incoming traffic, converting them into leads, subscribers, or sales, or depending on the intended purposes of your website. Without conversion, all your traffic would mean nothing, and all your marketing efforts will go to waste.

It doesn't matter whether you're looking to get your traffic to buy a product or service, sign up to your newsletter, or download a free e-book, inbound marketing is the key to making it happen.

In other words, digital marketing is a very vast horizon to explore and has thousands of benefits. Yes, you heard it right.

Digital is likely to be the clear winner, and companies that have the least online appearance will need to move into social marketing, content marketing, SEO , and influencer-led campaigns. So, roll up your sleeves and start building your marketing strategy today (if you don't have any), or brush up the old plan as required.

Good Luck!

