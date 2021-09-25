How Working in a Big Silicon Valley Company Stalled My Career Growth

818 reads

A software engineer at a Silicon Valley programming giant has struggled to find a way to gain more experience outside of PHP. The problem is that without hobby projects, open-source contributions, or a blog - the only skills I’ve gained have been on-the-job. The goal of this week is to learn the basics of many languages in order to catch up to where I really should be right now as a developer. We’ll do it in Java, Java, Python, Go, Scala and Go, and in Go, etc. Any language I can think of that has a valid role in modern programming so that we can start to learn.