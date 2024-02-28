Search icon
    How We Used Corner Plots in Our Astrophysics Study
    156 reads

    How We Used Corner Plots in Our Astrophysics Study

    by Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of Planets
February 28th, 2024
    Corner plots for the retrieval runs at the reference R and S/N are shown in this section. We grouped both the cloudy and the clear sky retrievals for each epoch in the same figure, in order to compare the results. Namely: Figure B.1 shows the corner plots of the two Modern Earth scenarios (MOD-CF and MODC); Figure B.2 shows the NOE Earth scenarios (NOE-CF and NOE-C); the GOE Earth scenarios (GOE-CF and GOE-C) are in Figure B.3; finally, the prebiotic scenarios (PRE-CF and PRE-C) are shown in Figure B.4.
    a graph showing different planets Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of Planets

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Eleonora Alei, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics & National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS;

    (2) Björn S. Konrad, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics & National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS;

    (3) Daniel Angerhausen, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics, National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS & Blue Marble Space Institute of Science;

    (4) John Lee Grenfell, Department of Extrasolar Planets and Atmospheres (EPA), Institute for Planetary Research (PF), German Aerospace Centre (DLR)

    (5) Paul Mollière, Max-Planck-Institut für Astronomie;

    (6) Sascha P. Quanz, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics & National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS;

    (7) Sarah Rugheimer, Department of Physics, University of Oxford;

    (8) Fabian Wunderlich, Department of Extrasolar Planets and Atmospheres (EPA), Institute for Planetary Research (PF), German Aerospace Centre (DLR);

    (9) LIFE collaboration, www.life-space-mission.com.

    Abstract & Introduction

    Methods

    Results

    Discussion

    Conclusions

    Next Steps & References

    Appendix A: Scattering of terrestrial exoplanets

    Appendix B: Corner Plots

    Appendix C: Bayes’ factor analysis: other epochs

    Appendix D: Cloudy scenarios: additional figures

    Appendix B: Corner Plots

    Corner plots for the retrieval runs at the reference R and S/N are shown in this section. We grouped both the cloudy and the clear sky retrievals for each epoch in the same figure, in order to compare the results. Namely: Figure B.1 shows the corner plots of the two Modern Earth scenarios (MOD-CF and MODC); Figure B.2 shows the NOE Earth scenarios (NOE-CF and NOE-C); the GOE Earth scenarios (GOE-CF and GOE-C) are in Figure B.3; finally, the prebiotic scenarios (PRE-CF and PRE-C) are shown in Figure B.4.


    The models are color-coded according to Table 1. Also, the results for the clear sky retrievals are shown using dashed contour lines, while the cloudy models are represented using solid lines. The table on the top right of each figure shows the expected values for each parameter, together with the estimates and the 1- σ uncertainty for the two scenarios.

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

