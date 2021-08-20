How We Created Custom React Components for Any Front End

Search icon
Courier is a lightweight notification system using React that has a global state and runs independently in the background. The idea behind Web Components is that they allow developers to build custom, reusable elements where the functionality lives independently from other parts of the codebase. We built custom Courier components that can work in any front-end setup with any user interface. The two components you can currently load are toast and inbox components, and you can listen for actions inside the Courier SDK. The initial setup is straightforward and you place two script tags in the body.
Courier Hacker Noon profile picture

@courier
Courier

Courier simplifies triggering and sending notifications from your app with one API and drag and drop UI.

