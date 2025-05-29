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How We Built a Fast, Affordable Reverse Geocoding System for Our iOS App

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byAlexander Kolobov@iamaleko

FullStack Developer, Team Lead, Product Manager

May 29th, 2025
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Alexander Kolobov

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Alexander Kolobov@iamaleko

FullStack Developer, Team Lead, Product Manager

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tech-stories#reverse-geocoding#geospatial-data#geojson#gis#node.js-geocoding-backend#open-source-geodata#ios-app-geolocation#hackernoon-top-story

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