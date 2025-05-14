How We Are Supporting and Building AI for the Better

AI is evolving fast 💨—and we’re not just talking new models. We’re seeing fresh trends, breakthrough integrations, and even entire protocols like A2A, MCP, and AGP emerging in real time.





This isn’t just the usual tech buzz. It’s the result of a global community working together to make AI smarter, stronger, and more ethical. 🌍





At Bright Data, we’re proud to be a part of this movement ❤️—shipping tools, launching open-source libraries, dropping no-code integrations, and publishing guides to help developers (and non-devs!) build the future of AI.





Let’s dive into everything we’ve been doing to make AI more powerful—and more useful for everyone.





⚠️ Spoiler: We’re running AI hackathons where you can win up to $3,000! 💸

Bright Data x AI Devs: A Match Powering the Future

At Bright Data, we know that supporting AI development isn’t just important—it’s essential for the future of the technology! 💡









The goal? Making AI more powerful, useful, ethical, and accessible to everyone!





That’s why over the past few months, we’ve been heads down building content, tools, and tech to help AI developers 👨‍💻 (and even passionate non-devs ✨) push boundaries and break new ground.





Time to take a closer look at what we’ve been up to! 👇





Open-Source Libraries

You can’t expect the AI ecosystem to grow without showing some love to the open-source world 💚.









So, we’re building a stack of tools to help devs plug Bright Data’s AI brain 🧠 directly into their codebase ⚡.





Here’s what we’ve cooked up so far:

@brightdata/mcp: The official Node.js-based Bright Data MCP server. It lets your LLMs, agents, and AI apps tap into real-time web data discovery and extraction like a pro.

langchain-brightdata: A Python library that brings Bright Data tools into LangChain. Scrape the web, collect SERP data, or access geo-restricted content—all in your LangChain workflow.



See the above libraries in action in the following dedicated guides:

🔜 Stay tuned, as more libraries are coming! 👀





No-Code AI Integrations

Open-source tools are amazing for devs, but what if you're not a developer or don’t want to dive into writing code? If you still want to experience all the cool AI features Bright Data has to offer, that’s where no-code integrations come in! 🔗





Zapier Integrations Now, developers and non-devs alike can easily access dataset metadata through Bright Data’s API. This integration makes it simple to connect AI and data tools with Zapier, so you don’t need to write any code.





n8n Integrations









The n8n-nodes-brightdata community node allows you to:

Integrate with the Bright Data Marketplace Dataset API 📦 to access 160+ pre-scraped, regularly updated datasets, filter and fetch only the data you need, and more. That's ideal to fuel RAG workflows in your AI agents.

Connect to the Web Unlocker API 🔓to scrape any site without getting blocked, handling proxies, CAPTCHAs, and other anti-scraping technologies automatically.

And much more…



Learn more in the official n8n forum and check out these guides:





Make Integrations

Bright Data is now an official Make vendor 🛠️, so you can create custom no-code AI or data workflows with these supported actions:

Download Snapshot Content : Download snapshot content.

Filter a Dataset : Create a dataset snapshot based on a filter.

Get Snapshot Metadata : Get metadata for a snapshot.

Get a Snapshot Part : Retrieve a part of a snapshot.

Make an API Call : Perform an arbitrary authorized API call.

Run a Web Unlocker: Scrape content from any webpage using Web Unlocker.



YouTube Videos

Open-source libraries and no-code integrations are awesome, but with AI evolving at lightning speed, it’s fundamental to stay in the loop on how to actually use this maturing tech. And what better way to learn than from some cool YouTube videos? 🎞️





🍿 Grab some popcorn and get ready to level up your AI game!









One example? Watch our recent webinar on how to track and optimize your brand in AI search:





Is that a bit too high-level or business-focused for you? No problem! 🤙





Dive into more tech-focused content from our technology influencer partners, like this one from Tech With Tim:





Guides, Tutorials, and How-tos

Videos are fun and all, but sometimes you just need a no-fluff, straight-to-the-code technical guide that walks you through a specific AI problem—step by step, with real examples and working code.





Again, we’ve got you covered! 💪









The “AI” tag on our blog is thriving, with fresh content dropping daily. Below are some examples of recently published articles:

Community Hackathons

Want to really show what you can do with next-level AI tools—and push the boundaries of what AI agents are capable of? 🚀





Then don’t sleep on these hackathons: ⬇️

Bright Data Real-Time AI Agents Challenge (on Dev.to) : Running until May 25 , this challenge dares you to build AI agents that can autonomously surf the web, pull real-time data, and make smart decisions on the fly. Winner gets $3,000 💰, a shiny DEV badge , and a DEV++ membership.

MCP Hackathon: AI Agents with Web Access (on MLOps Community): Team up with Bright Data and build AI agents that aren’t stuck in a sandbox—they’ll access, interact, and reason with real-world web data in real time. Best project grabs $3,000 🏆.



More AI dev hackathon events coming soon—stay tuned. 🔥

Conclusion

Now you’re in the loop on everything we’re doing—as a company and a community—to build and support AI that actually makes the world better. 🤗





We’re talking:

🛠️ Open-source libraries

🎥 Insightful videos

💼 Business-savvy webinars

📚 Step-by-step tutorials and guides

🏆 Hackathons that give back to the community



We’re on a mission to make AI accessible to everyone, everywhere. 🌐





Until next time—stay curious, stay bold, and keep exploring the wild new world of AI with freedom. 🤖✨