How to Write Smart Contracts for Merkle Tree Using Solidity

The advent of Smart Contracts in blockchain technology raises the bar for blockchain use cases. Smart contract-enabled blockchains are chiefly responsible for various new protocols and projects being birthed on blockchains to expand blockchain applications. Smart contracts are created via a programming language called Solidity.
Solidity is an object-oriented programming language developed by Ethereum for developing and deploying smart contracts on blockchains. The functionalities of tools and improvement of protocols in public blockchains are usually encoded in a string of automated and pre-defined terms of agreement themed "Smart Contract." A smart contract is used to design the behavior and functionalities of Merkle Tree and a host of other tools in blockchains.
A Merkle tree is a data structure hierarchy used to verify if a particular data is part of a dataset without expending too many resources. The verification is done by merging data layers to form a single Merkle Root. This Merkle root is then used to verify any or all data in the Merkle tree. The tree is also called a Binary Hash Tree because the hierarchical data structure is built from hashes of contrasting data blocks. The tree comprises the leaves or leaf nodes, branches, and the Merkle Root.
The Merkle Tree is usually created on a backend to get its Merkle root or Root hash. This is done using the popular MerkleTreeJS and keccak256 libraries using the following JavaScript code:
const {MerkleTree} = require("merkletreejs")
const keccak256 = require("keccak256")
let list = [ /* eth addresses */ ]
let leaves = addresses.map(addr => keccak256(addr))
let merkleTree = new MerkleTree(leaves, keccak256, {sortPairs: true})
let rootHash = merkleTree.getRoot().toString('hex')
This is done using two pieces of code which are
The input (address) is hashed to create a
proof.
let address = "0x..." // The input
let hashedAddress = keccak256(address)
let proof = merkleTree.getHexProof(hashedAddress)
The proof can then be used as call data to the smart contract in order for the smart contract to verify the validity of the proof on-chain.
import "@openzeppelin/contracts/utils/cryptography/MerkleProof.sol";
// ...
bytes32 public root = 0x...;
function checkValidity(bytes32[] calldata _merkleProof) public view {
bytes32 leafToCheck = keccak256(abi.encodePacked(msg.sender));
require(MerkleProof.verify(_merkleProof, root, leafToCheck), "Incorrect proof");
// Do stuff
}
Do not forget to save the root of the newly created tree in the smart contract.
