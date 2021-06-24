How To Use the Paid Plans API for Pricing Plan Ordering

Velo is a full-stack development platform that empowers you to rapidly build, manage and deploy professional web apps.
This article describes how you can use the Velo Paid Plans API to customize how you offer pricing plans to your site's visitors. We're going to explain how we set up a sample site and the code we added to make it work.
Note. The Paid Plans API corresponds to the Pricing Plans app that you add to your site. The app uses the term "pricing plan" while some of the API parameters and properties are based on the term "paidPlan."
The customization in this sample includes:
In our site we added the following:
Then we added code to do the following:
function to open the dynamic page.
to()
function to order the plan and opens a congratulations lightbox.
orderPlan()
function to order the plan.
orderPlan()
object.
orderResult
object, causing a payment window to appear.
orderResult
event, which returns a
onPlanPurchased
object.
PlanPurchasedEvent
object.
PlanPurchasedEvent
Here is the Velo Sidebar with the resources we created for this example:
Note. This example demonstrates how, with Velo, we can customize the membership plan flow. We intentionally did not use the standard Plans & Pricing page that is automatically created when adding the Pricing Plans app.
Before you start working with Wix pricing plans in code, make sure you do the following:
For this example, we added the Pricing Plans app to set up this collection:
We manually created these collections:
Note. You may need to save/publish the site and refresh your browser to view collections in the Databases section of the Velo Sidebar.
The PaidPlans/Plans Collection
Adding the Wix Pricing Plans app to your site automatically creates the
PaidPlans/Plans collection. This collection contains the basic fields necessary to work with pricing plans, such as the plan title, its price, its duration, its benefits, and so on. The Plans collection is read-only.
This is what some of the data in our Plans collection looks like.
The plan title is saved in the Name field. Then, a field called Slug is created with similar but unique values. We used the Slug field to link to other collections.
Additional Collections
You can create additional collections for additional plan details, such as testimonials and an image for each plan.
In our new Testimonials collection, we added a PlanName reference field that references the Slug field in our Plans collection. The reference field links the testimonials and plan images to the corresponding plan in the Plans collection.
This is what some of the data in our Testimonials collection looks like:
PlanEvents Collection
We created a collection to track successful purchases. We added a text field called Data to the collection.
We created code in an events.js page to insert the live data from the PlanPurchasedResult object into the Title and Data fields.
This is what some of the live data in our PlanEvents collection looks like, after we have made a few purchases.
We created a new page for displaying all the plans in our collection with a repeater.
Design the Page
On the Collection & Repeater page, we added:
Because the Testimonials collection has a reference field to our PaidPlans/Plans collection, all the data we need is accessible with this one dataset.
Note. When you display data from a collection in a repeater, you must first connect the repeater to the dataset, and then connect each element in the repeater to the dataset.
Add Event Handlers
Code the Page
We added the following code to let the visitor select and view a specific plan.
// For navigating to a dynamic page:
import wixLocation from 'wix-location';
$w.onReady(function () {
// If the site visitor clicks a plan's See More button,
// the browser relocates to that plan's dynamic page.
$w("#button1").onClick((event, $w) => {
let item = $w("#dataset1").getCurrentItem();
let slug = item.planName.slug;
// We customized the URL for the plan's page
// when we made it dynamic.
wixLocation.to('/gamePlans/'+slug);
})
})
To demonstrate that we can customize the flow of a paid plan purchase, we will use the
function instead of the
orderPlan()
function.
purchasePlan()
, we can control and customize aspects of the order process.
orderPlan()
, we use the standard paid plan functionality as provided with the Wix Paid Plans app. The
purchasePlan()
function provides a standard payment flow that starts with ordering and automatically continues to payment. This gives you less opportunity to customize, but requires less coding and design.
purchasePlan()
As part of our customization, we added two lightboxes to our site (to be used in Step 5).
In this step, we kept it simple. However, this is the opportunity for you to really customize the process as you like.
When a plan is successfully purchased or ordered, an onPlanPurchased event is triggered.
In our example, when this event is fired, we log the details about the purchase by inserting the information in our
collection.
PlanEvents
Here is sample backend code that we put in an
file.
events.js
/*****************************
* Backend code in events.js *
*****************************/
// For inserting data into a collection.
import wixData from 'wix-data';
// The onPlanPurchased() event is fired when a plan
// is purchased, or a free plan is ordered.
// Get the order information
// from the event's order object.
export function wixPaidPlans_onPlanPurchased(event) {
// The PlanEvents collection has a title field,
// in which we insert the type of transaction.
// The collection also has a data field,
// where we will insert information about the order
// from the event's order object (json).
if (event.order.price.amount === 0) {
let orderData = {
"title": "Free plan purchased",
"data": event.order
};
wixData.insert("PlanEvents", orderData);
} else {
let orderData = {
"title": "Regular plan purchased",
"data": event.order
};
wixData.insert("PlanEvents", orderData);
}
}
Next we created a new page for displaying each selected plan.
Design the Page
On this page, we added:
Add Event Handlers
event handler that will run when the repeater is ready to be loaded.
onItemReady
button, we added an
buyNow
event handler that will run when the Buy Now button is clicked.
onClick
Code the Page
The code on our dynamic page consists of five parts:
event handler for making sure all page elements are available.
onReady()
object.
currentPlanObject
Let's take a look at the code one piece at a time. At the end of this article, you can see the code in its entirety.
The Imports
We used the following APIs:
- For getting information about the current user and for logging users in and out.
wix-users
- For lightboxes.
wix-window
- For ordering and purchasing pricing plans.
wix-paid-plans
- For processing payments.
wix-pay
So our importing code looks like this:
import wixWindow from 'wix-window';
import wixPay from 'wix-pay';
import wixPaidPlans from 'wix-paid-plans';
import wixUsers from 'wix-users';
Event Handler
onReady()
In this example, there is no special setup we need to do for our elements. So we used the standard
event handler.
onReady()
$w.onReady( () => {
...
...
//Insert code here.
...
...
} );
Function
getCurrentItem()
Next, we retrieved the current plan's data from the PaidPlans\Plans collection using the Wix Dataset getCurrentItem function with the dynamic dataset on the page. We stored the information in a
object variable. Now we have access to the information we need about the plan to continue processing the order or purchase.
currentPlanObject
If you copy the code snippet below, make sure to change the dataset name to match your own.
$w.onReady( () => {
...
...
const currentPlanObject = $w("#dynamicDataset").getCurrentItem();
const planId = currentPlanObject._id;
const planPrice = currentPlanObject.price;
...
...
//Insert more code here.
...
...
} );
Event Handler
onClick()
Most of the logic in our page is contained in the
event handler of the
onClick()
button.
buyNow
If you copy the code snippet below, make sure to change the button name to match your own.
$w.onReady( () => {
...
...
const currentPlanObject = $w("#dynamicDataset").getCurrentItem();
const planId = currentPlanObject._id;
const planPrice = currentPlanObject.price;
...
...
$w('#buyNow').onClick((event) => {
...
//Insert code for handling the button click here.
...
});
...
...
//Insert more code here.
...
...
} );
Check if Logged In
We don't want to sell plans to users that are not logged in. So we used the
and the
wixUsers.currentUser
property to see if the user is logged in.
loggedIn
function to ask the user to log in. Then we can call a function that we named
wixUsers.promptLogin()
to continue.
processPlan()
function.
processPlan()
$w.onReady( () => {
const currentPlanObject = $w("#dynamicDataset").getCurrentItem();
const planId = currentPlanObject._id;
const planPrice = currentPlanObject.price;
$w('#buyNow').onClick((event) => {
let user = wixUsers.currentUser;
let isLoggedIn = user.loggedIn;
if (!isLoggedIn) {
wixUsers.promptLogin().then(() => {
processPlan(planId, planPrice);
})
} else {
processPlan(planId, planPrice);
}
});
});
Process the Order
Now let's look at the function we created,
, to get payment for the plan.
processPlan()
We chose to use the
function for processing because we wanted to control and customize the entire order/purchase flow. When
orderPlan()
is called, and a plan is successfully purchased or ordered, an
orderPlan()
event is triggered.
onPlanPurchased
This is where you can enter your own code to customize your own order/purchase flow.
In our example, we customized the flow by:
and then process payment with the Wix Pay
orderPlan()
function.
startPayment
lightbox to let the user know the plan order is successful.
Congrats
The order details are contained in the
object.
orderObject
When copying this snippet, make sure to change the names of your lightboxes to match your own.
function processPlan(myId, myPrice) {
if (myPrice > 0) {
wixPaidPlans.orderPlan(myId).then(orderObject => {
wixWindow.openLightbox("Confirm", orderObject)
.then((goForIt) => {
if (goForIt) {
wixPay.startPayment(orderObject.wixPayOrderId);
}
});
})
} else {
wixPaidPlans.orderPlan(myId).then(orderObject => {
wixWindow.openLightbox("Congrats", orderObject);
})
}
}
All the Code
The code in its entirety looks like this:
import wixWindow from 'wix-window';
import wixPay from 'wix-pay';
import wixPaidPlans from 'wix-paid-plans';
import wixUsers from 'wix-users';
$w.onReady(function () {
const currentPlanObject = $w("#dynamicDataset").getCurrentItem();
const planId = currentPlanObject._id;
const planPrice = currentPlanObject.price;
$w('#buyNow').onClick((event) => {
let user = wixUsers.currentUser;
let isLoggedIn = user.loggedIn;
if (!isLoggedIn) {
wixUsers.promptLogin().then(() => {
processPlan(planId, planPrice);
})
} else {
processPlan(planId, planPrice);
}
});
});
function processPlan(myId, myPrice) {
if (myPrice > 0) {
wixPaidPlans.orderPlan(myId).then(orderObject => {
wixWindow.openLightbox("Confirm", orderObject)
.then((goForIt) => {
if (goForIt) {
wixPay.startPayment(orderObject.wixPayOrderId);
}
});
})
} else {
wixPaidPlans.orderPlan(myId).then(orderObject => {
wixWindow.openLightbox("Congrats", orderObject);
})
}
}
Tip: Want to use the standard, "out of the box" Wix flow for letting visitors purchase a plan?
function in the code instead of the
purchasePlan()
function.
orderPlan()
. The
wixPay
function does that for you.
purchasePlan()
The following APIs are used in the code in this article. To learn more, see the API Reference.
Previously published at https://support.wix.com/en/article/velo-tutorial-using-the-paid-plans-api-for-pricing-plan-ordering-and-payment
