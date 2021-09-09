How to Use Test Coverage for Business Profitability

Site Color
CEO of TopDevs Inc, mobile app & web development company - custom mobile app, web, IoT @ topdevs.org
A finished product requires verification before being handed over to the customer or presented to an audience.
There are different types of product testing. In this article, we will talk about them and explain which ones a business should require from a contractor.
Test coverage is a metric that determines the scope of different types of tests. During this process, you can get information about the health of the application and the state of the code.
Typically, test coverage is only able to assess 70-80% of the totality of a particular project. The purpose of testing depends on the economics of the goal and the overall risk assessment. Full coverage is usually impractical.
Other factors that are taken into account when testing:
There are different types of testing that different specialists are responsible for.
Unit and integration tests are most often carried out by developers or automation QA.
Manual testers are engaged in either intermediate checks at the integration stages or individual endpoints that are checked through postmen. As for acceptance testing, project managers and/or business analysts are engaged in it.
Testing types:
First of all, it is important to understand that testing helps to find and fix bugs and potential problems even before the application is presented to the public.
Improving the quality of the code can also be achieved using static code analyzers.
Code coverage has different assessment criteria:
Code Testing Tools to use
As test automation is becoming more and more popular, there are a huge number of tools for automating the process today.
The tools used depend not only on the objectives of the test, but also on the language. Let's take a look at several popular tools and their applications.
Speaking about PHP directly, as the main language using which projects are created in TopDevs, here the main tool is PHPUnit extensions, as well as various libraries created on its basis.
The Laravel framework also helps here, which offers add-ons to PHPUnit for simpler and faster tests.
So, there is an add-on "DatabaseTransactions trait", which wraps all database queries in transactions and rolls back those transactions upon completion of the test.
This way, you can use the existing data and not damage the current database. You no longer need to create an additional database for testing.
When it comes to testing JavaScript code, the Jest and Mocha libraries are most often used here.
User loyalty can lose a lot of points, even with one button not working. Avoiding such punctures can only be done with due regard for testing the product before release.
There are three test levels that determine the quality of the final product: code level, feature level, and application level.
Testing should be agreed with the development team, which will check the correct operation of the application after the completion of development.
Before starting work, it is important to define business goals and technical documentation that will help improve the quality of testing, since there will be a clear understanding of what is expected and what is obtained from certain interactions with the application.
High-quality test coverage provides the following advantages:
It should be understood that test coverage is not only working navigation, but also the correct processing of requests and, for example, transactions.
By using the application, the user implies ensuring the security of his data and uninterrupted operation. Only if the tests are covered at least 60%, the developers can guarantee all this.
Today, the development process is becoming more and more systematic. Measuring the effectiveness and completeness of testing is the best way to do this.
Test coverage can provide product quality assurance, increasing the profitability of the final product.
Refusal to test is an irrational decision that can harm your reputation, because even after correcting all the shortcomings, it is quite difficult to regain the user's trust.