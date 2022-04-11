How to use Redis Pub/Sub in Messengers

Senior SWE at Akma Trading
Nowadays, there are a lot of real-time events on most web pages. For example, a social network needs to instantly show a new message from another user without reloading a page. How are systems like that technically arranged?
The most widespread architecture is:
The most interesting part of this architecture is server-side. Usually, some microservice handles WebSocket connections. When an event occurs on the server-side, a server sends it to a WebSocket microservice to pass to a web browser.
How to send data from a server to a WebSocket microservice? The simplest solution is to make an HTTP request. This will be enough for small applications with a poor count of events. However, this solution won’t work for most projects because HTTP establishes a TCP connection on each request and sends unnecessary information in headers. For instance, everything will work unacceptably slowly using HTTP in instant messengers where millions of messages are handled per minute.
In this case, a good solution would be to use a message broker. It can be configured for different message delivery models. The Pub/Sub (publisher-subscriber) model is preferable in the messenger example. The WebSocket microservice subscribes to the user's private messaging channel. At some point, a web server publishes a message to a channel, and a WebSocket microservice sends it to the browser.
Pros of the approach are:
Let's see how Redis implements the Pub/Sub model using the example of private messages in the messenger.
A websocket microservice subscribes to the messenger events using the
subscribe channel [channel ...] command:
127.0.0.1:6379> subscribe messages
Reading messages... (press Ctrl-C to quit)
1) subscribe
2) "messages"
3) (integer) 1
Execution of the command returns 1 if the subscription to the channel was successful and the connection is blocked, waiting for messages.
When a new message is sent, a web server publishes an event to Redis with the
publish channel message command:
127.0.0.1:6379> publish messages '{"user_id":123456,"message_id":"f112aa8a-3966-4070-a990-cf7afcdf0eea","message_text":"Oh, hi Mark!","sent_at":1649294564}'
(integer) 1
The
publish command returns the number of clients that received the broadcast message.
A message instantly arrives from the WebSocket microservice side:
1) "message"
2) "messages"
3) "{\"user_id\":123456,\"message_id\":\"f112aa8a-3966-4070-a990-cf7afcdf0eea\",\"message_text\":\"Oh, hi Mark!\",\" sent_at\":1649294564}"
1 means action; 2 — channel from where the message has come; 3 message body.
Important note: use Redis Pub/Sub only in cases when your server can lose events
If there are no subscribers at the time of publishing, or if the user does not have an open WebSocket connection, the event will be gone. For example, use Pub/Sub for notifications about new messages in a messenger. If a user is online, he will see any change in real-time. But when the user reloads a page, he will receive all data from a server via API.
However, this architecture is clearly cannot be used to send emails or SMS notifications.
