How To Use Environment Variables In Docker Compose File

@ ifomin Igor Fomin Full stack web developer, tech lead, project manager

If I want to use different credentials on different servers, environment variables work great with docker compose.



Source files can be found here: https://github.com/ikknd/docker-study in folder recipe-07

version: "3.7" services: redis: image: redis:latest ports: - 6379 :6379 command: ["redis-server", "--appendonly" , "yes" ] volumes: - redis-data: /data redis-commander: image: rediscommander/redis-commander:latest environment: - REDIS_HOSTS=local:redis:6379 - HTTP_USER=${REDIS_USER:-admin} - HTTP_PASSWORD=${REDIS_PASSWORD:-qwerty} ports: - 8081 :8081 depends_on: - redis volumes: redis-data:

Notes:

HTTP_USER=${REDIS_USER:-admin} - here I use ${REDIS_USER:-admin} syntax, which means - use REDIS_USER variable from .env file, in case it is missing, use "admin" instead.

.env file gets picked up automatically when running "docker-compose up -d", there is no need to specify it somehow

If I now try this docker-compose.yml file without .env file, credentials to redis-commander will be admin/qwerty.

If I create .env file next to my yml file and put the following inside, credentials to redis-commander will be test/1234:

REDIS_USER =test REDIS_PASSWORD = 1234

