How To Debug PHP Container With Xdebug And PhpStorm

Igor Fomin Full stack web developer, tech lead, project manager

I will setup a very simple php page and debug it using xdebug and PhpStorm.

Source files can be found here:

1. Create "Dockerfile" file in "docker" folder:

FROM php: 7.2 -fpm #Install xdebug RUN pecl install xdebug-2.6.1 && docker-php-ext-enable xdebug CMD [ "php-fpm" ]

Execute this command from docker folder to build image:

docker build -t php-xdebug-custom -f Dockerfile .

2. Create docker-compose.yml file in "docker" folder:

version: "3.7" services: web: image: nginx:1.17 ports: - 80 :80 volumes: - /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-09/php:/var/www/myapp - /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-09/docker/site.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/site.conf depends_on: - php php: image: php-xdebug-custom volumes: - /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-09/php:/var/www/myapp - /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-09/docker/php.ini:/usr/local/etc/php/php.ini

Here I use "php-xdebug-custom" image instead of "php:7.2-fpm"

3. Modify php.ini file with xdebug settings:

[xdebug] zend_extension =xdebug.so xdebug.profiler_enable=1 xdebug.remote_enable=1 xdebug.remote_handler=dbgp xdebug.remote_mode=req xdebug.remote_host=host.docker.internal xdebug.remote_port=9000 xdebug.remote_autostart=1 xdebug.remote_connect_back=1 xdebug.idekey=PHPSTORM

4. Configure server in PhpStorm:

File -> Settings -> Languages & Frameworks -> PHP -> Servers

Add a new server using + icon, and configure like on the following screenshot:

Make sure to check "Use path mappings" and map php folder to "/var/www/myapp"

5. Configure PHP remote debugger in PhpStorm:

Run -> Edit configurations -> PHP Remote Debug

Add a new configuration and give it values like on the following screenshot:

6. Select debug configuration in PhpStorm debug panel

7. Go to /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-09/docker/ and execute:

docker-compose up -d

myapp.loc/ in browser, I will see results from index.php file. If I now tryin browser, I will see results from index.php file.

I can set a breakpoint, start listening for connections in PhpStorm debug panel, and reload page.

Happy debugging!

