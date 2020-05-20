How To Debug PHP Container With Xdebug And PhpStorm

Stop fiddling with Apache configuration start developing for WordPress
FROM php:7.2-fpm
#Install xdebug
RUN pecl install xdebug-2.6.1 && docker-php-ext-enable xdebug
CMD ["php-fpm"]
docker build -t php-xdebug-custom -f Dockerfile .
version: "3.7"
services:
web:
image: nginx:1.17
ports:
- 80:80
volumes:
- /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-09/php:/var/www/myapp
- /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-09/docker/site.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/site.conf
depends_on:
- php
php:
image: php-xdebug-custom
volumes:
- /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-09/php:/var/www/myapp
- /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-09/docker/php.ini:/usr/local/etc/php/php.ini
[xdebug]
zend_extension=xdebug.so
xdebug.profiler_enable=1
xdebug.remote_enable=1
xdebug.remote_handler=dbgp
xdebug.remote_mode=req
xdebug.remote_host=host.docker.internal
xdebug.remote_port=9000
xdebug.remote_autostart=1
xdebug.remote_connect_back=1
xdebug.idekey=PHPSTORM
docker-compose up -d
in browser, I will see results from index.php file.
myapp.loc/