How To Use CSS Sprites: An Ingenious Way of Reducing Page Loading time

The term "sprites" comes from a technique in computer graphics, most often used in video games. The idea was that the computer could fetch a graphic into memory, and then only display parts of that image at a time, which was faster than having to continually fetch new images. The sprite was the big combined graphic.
and
background-image
property in CSS and some foresight with a pinch of arithmetic.
background-position
<div id="container">
<ul>
<li class="item1"></li>
<li class="item2"></li>
<li class="item3"></li>
<li class="item4"></li>
</ul>
</div>
:
backround-image
#container {
background: url("csssprites.jpg") no-repeat 0px 12px;
height: 0;
padding: 30px;
}
shorthand property I set the background-image as "csssprites.jpg",
background
to "no-repeat" and most importantly
background-repeat
to "0px 12px" which means I am telling the browser to move the image 0px horizontally and 12 px vertically. By setting the
background-position
to 0, the rest of the image will not be visible. A bit of padding to give it some breathing room.
height
#container ul {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-evenly;
list-style-type: none;
}
#container li {
width: 240px;
height: 58px;
}
elements will hold the images, so setting its dimensions will allow us to control how much of the image is visible.
li
li.item1 {
background-image: url('csssprites.jpg');
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: -55px -42px;
}
li.item2 {
background-image: url('csssprites.jpg');
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: -55px -100px;
}
li.item3 {
background-image: url('csssprites.jpg');
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: -55px -158px;
}
li.item4 {
background-image: url('csssprites.jpg');
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: -55px -216px;
}
of the
background-image
elements to "csssprites.jpg" and not to repeat them with
li
. The magic happens with
background-repeat: no-repeat
property.
background-position
of each
background-position
is "-55px". This means the browser will move the image 55px horizontally to the left.
li
is based on the cartesian coordinate system. So if you want to move the image to the left you apply negative values and if you want to move the image to the right apply positive values. Similarly, moving to the top is positive and down is negative.
background-position
, I moved the image down by 42px(the height of "CSS Sprite Example" is 42px). Since all the "list item"s are on top of each other, we have to move down the image by their height, which is "58px", for each subsequent
li.item1
elements. For "list item 2" to be visible in
li
, I moved the image down by "100px"(42px + 58px), and similarly "158px"(100px +58px) for
li.item2
and "216px"(158px +58px) for
li.item3
.
li.item4