How To Use Command Line

💻 Command Line:

The command line is a tool or interface for interacting with a computer using only text rather than the mouse.

Command-Line is an essential tool for software development. We can execute a wide variety of programs on our computer through this. In this tutorial, we are going to learn the necessary UNIX commands for development.

UNIX command is a type of command that is used in LINUX and macOS.

To run some basic UNIX command in windows you can download Git Command Line Interface from Git SCM.

🔰 Getting Started:

✨ Let's start to learn (can use it as a reference guide) ...

pwd : ✔ Check the Current Directory ➡

pwd command. On the command line, it's important to know the directory we are currently working on. For that, we can usecommand.

It shows that I'm working on my Desktop directory.

ls : ✔ Display List of Files ➡

ls command in your CLI. To see the list of files and directories in the current directory usecommand in your CLI.

Shows all of my files and directories of my Desktop directory.

ls command i.e. ls directory_name . • To show the contents of a directory pass the directory name to thecommand i.e.

ls command options:- • Some usefulcommand options:-

ls -a : list all files including hidden file starting with '.' ls -l : list with the long format ls -la : list long format including hidden files

mkdir : ✔ Create a Directory ➡

mkdir command. To use it type mkdir folder_name . We can create a new folder using thecommand. To use it type

ls command to see the directory is created or not. Usecommand to see the directory is created or not.

I create a cli-practice directory in my working directory i.e. Desktop directory.

cd : ✔ Move Between Directories ➡

cd directory_name . It's used to change directory or to move other directories. To use it type

pwd command to confirm your directory name. Can usecommand to confirm your directory name.

Change my directory to the cli-practice directory. And the rest of the tutorial I'm gonna work within this directory.

.. : ✔ Parent Directory ➡

cd command to change directory but if we want to move back or want to move to the parent directory we can use a special symbol .. after cd command, like cd .. We have seencommand to change directory but if we want to move back or want to move to the parent directory we can use a special symbolaftercommand, like

touch : ✔ Create Files ➡

touch file_name . It's going to create a new file in the current directory (the directory you are currently in) with your provided name. We can create an empty file by typing. It's going to create a new file in the current directory (the directory you are currently in) with your provided name.

hello.txt file in my current working directory. Again you can use ls command to see the file is created or not. I create afile in my current working directory. Again you can usecommand to see the file is created or not.

Now open your hello.txt file in your text editor and write Hello Everyone! into your hello.txt file and save it.

cat : ✔ Display the Content of a File ➡

cat command. To use it type cat file_name . We can display the content of a file using thecommand. To use it type

Shows the content of my hello.txt file.

mv : ✔ Moving Files & Directories ➡

mv command. To move a file and directory, we usecommand.

mv file_to_move destination_directory , you can move a file to the specified directory. By typing, you can move a file to the specified directory.

mv directory_to_move destination_directory , you can move all the files and directories under that directory. By entering, you can move all the files and directories under that directory.

Before using this command, we are going to create two more directories and another txt file in our cli-practice directory.

mkdir html css

touch bye.txt

Yes, we can use multiple directories & files names one after another to create multiple directories & files in one command.

Move my bye.txt file into my css directory and then move my css directory into my html directory.

mv : ✔ Renaming Files & Directories ➡

mv command can also be used to rename a file and a directory. command can also be used to rename a file and a directory.

mv old_file_name new_file_name & also rename a directory by typing mv old_directory_name new_directory_name . You can rename a file by typing& also rename a directory by typing

Rename my hello.txt file to the hi.txt file and html directory to the folder directory.

cp : ✔ Copying Files & Directories ➡

cp command. To do this, we use thecommand.

cp file_to_copy new_file_name . • You can copy a file by entering

Copy my hi.txt file content into hello.txt file. For confirmation open your hello.txt file in your text editor.

-r option, like cp -r directory_to_copy new_directory_name . • You can also copy a directory by adding theoption, like

-r option for "recursive" means that it will copy all of the files including the files inside of subfolders. Theoption for "recursive" means that it will copy all of the files including the files inside of subfolders.

Here I copy all of the files from the folder to folder-copy.

rm : ✔ Removing Files & Directories ➡

rm command. To do this, we use thecommand.

rm file_to_remove . • To remove a file, you can use the command like

Here I remove my hi.txt file.

rm -r directory_to_remove . • To remove a directory, use the command like

I remove my folder-copy directory from my cli-practice directory i.e. current working directory.

clear : ✔ Clear Screen ➡

Clear command is used to clear the terminal screen.

~ : ✔ Home Directory ➡

~ . The Home directory refers to the base directory for the user. If we want to move to the Home directory we can use cd ~ command. Or we can only use cd command. The Home directory is represented by. The Home directory refers to the base directory for the user. If we want to move to the Home directory we can usecommand. Or we can only usecommand.

