How to Use a Seedbox to Download Torrents Anonymously and Fast

A seedbox is a server purpose-built for sharing torrents 24/7. Seedboxes are designed with the right CPU, memory, storage, and bandwidth, and applications so that you can download torrents fast and safely. Seedbox servers can be shared, dedicated, managed, or unmanaged. They can be anything from a cloud-based Virtual Private Server (VPS) to a bare-metal server deployed at home. Both VPNs and seedboxes encrypt (hide) BitTorrent traffic data from ISPs, government, or hackers. But with Seedboxes, you don’t even use BitTorrent from your computer.