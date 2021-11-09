Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to Use a Seedbox to Download Torrents Anonymously and Fast by@diegodiego

How to Use a Seedbox to Download Torrents Anonymously and Fast

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
A seedbox is a server purpose-built for sharing torrents 24/7. Seedboxes are designed with the right CPU, memory, storage, and bandwidth, and applications so that you can download torrents fast and safely. Seedbox servers can be shared, dedicated, managed, or unmanaged. They can be anything from a cloud-based Virtual Private Server (VPS) to a bare-metal server deployed at home. Both VPNs and seedboxes encrypt (hide) BitTorrent traffic data from ISPs, government, or hackers. But with Seedboxes, you don’t even use BitTorrent from your computer.
image
Network and Cybersecurity Engineer Hacker Noon profile picture

@diegodiego
Network and Cybersecurity Engineer

Travels the globe, sets up cloud-based labs, and builds up cantennas ;)

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
That Time US Lawmakers Suggested Piracy Was a Part of Twitter’s Business Model by @torrentfreak
#torrentfreak
How to set up a RaspberryPi to share files and media by @ChrisChinchilla
#raspberry-pi
A Majority of Aussies Not Motivated to Pursue Content Further After Facing Blocked Pirate Sites by @torrentfreak
#torrentfreak
There’s Fewer Pirates in the UK, but Their Motives Stay the Same by @torrentfreak
#torrentfreak

Tags

#seedboxes#anonymity#use-a-seedbox-download-torrent#file-sharing#torrenting#piracy#sharing#torrent
Join Hacker Noon loading