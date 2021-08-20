How to Travel to Africa During COVID-19

Tourism and industrial sectors in North Africa will likely be hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the African Development Bank’s 2020 edition of the North Africa Economic Outlook report. South Africa has surpassed the United Kingdom in the number of coronavirus cases, surpassing the UK in cases. Some African countries have escaped the devastating impacts of the pandemic. Travellers must be prepared to present proof of a negative COVID19 status before entering the country to which you are travelling.

As COVID-19 wreaks havoc across the globe, tourism-dependent regions are suffering notably.

The continent of Africa is one glaring example, with South Africa propelled into the global top 10 for coronavirus infections. It's reportedly now surpassing the United Kingdom in cases.

For its part, the tourism and industrial sectors in North Africa will likely be hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the African Development Bank’s 2020 edition of the North Africa Economic Outlook report.



Even as Africa contends with pandemic concerns, there are still throngs of travellers who are keen to visit the region in the near future. Many are performing their due diligence to discern if, when, and how to go about scheduling a trip to this tourism hotspot.



To help spotlight some top-line issues, I turned to entrepreneur and philanthropist Jay Cameron, Executive Director of Maximum Impact Travel for his advice on the matter.

As one of the leading global experts on Africa's travel and commerce, Cameron’s insights are invaluable especially as travellers deal with this tumultuous situation, helping ensure they plan smartly in the post-pandemic era.



MK: What are the key dos and don’ts when traveling to Africa amid COVID-19?



JC: Surprisingly, some African countries have escaped the devastating impacts COVID-19 has caused globally.

While other countries around the world have experienced overwhelming consequences as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, much of Africa appears to have been spared.

Even so, the statistics do not suggest that the citizens of the countries of Africa have not felt its impact. The fact is, many countries in Africa are seeing regular increases in the numbers of those infected by the novel coronavirus, while much of the world is experiencing a decline in infections.



Around the world, experts warn outbreaks of COVID-19 in Africa may continue, resulting in a higher rate of deaths due to the limited local health services available.

Furthermore, with coronavirus worries come fears of potential famine due to the virus threat, in combination with existing drought conditions and ongoing conflicts.



With this in mind, should you intend to travel to the continent now, or post-COVID-19, you should be prepared.

Some good preparedness ideas include:

Researching virus statistics in the country you wish to visit that, for one, you can review at AfricaNews.com.

It is also advisable to learn if said country has any travel restrictions, which is information that is accessible online via at CDC.gov.

Of course, maintaining a healthy lifestyle to boost immunity before and during your visit is also key.

MK: Should travellers be ready to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, either before departing or upon arrival?



JC: African countries are now opening for foreign travelers, but this does not indicate the belief that they have won the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Most African countries are still battling with COVID-19 outbreaks. The number of infected cases continues to rise daily in nearly every African country.

To this end, stringent efforts are in place to ensure individuals arriving on the continent are free of the virus. With this in mind, you should be prepared to present proof of a negative COVID-19 status before entering the country to which you are travelling.

This measure is being implemented around the globe and the countries outside of Africa are no exception.



In the same vein, departing any African country will require the same proof of a negative COVID-19 status. Both mandates are in place to protect your fellow travellers on the flight as well as to protect the residents of the country to which you are traveling.

As things ebb and flow, you can check the status of this mandate online at AfricaTravelInc.com.



MK: What would you suggest travellers know about localized regulations?



JC: Travellers must research the localized regulations and requirements with respect to hotel and resorts, airports, ground transportation, public spaces and such for both their own country and their destination.

It is necessary that you understand departure rules from your country of origin. Even more importantly is your understanding of a destination country’s prevailing laws for foreign travellers regarding COVID-19.

Some African countries like Tanzania and Zambia, for example, have mandated the use of face masks in public places with punishment for the contravention of such laws.

Some hotels and resorts have also taken stringent measures and issued their own strict requirements for travelers arriving from foreign countries. For example, at this time, hotel bars in Rwanda are closed but the hotels themselves remain open.



Researching and understanding these laws before travelling enables you to stay safe during your visit and to steer clear of legal issues with the local authorities.

A helpful resource for staying up-to-date on laws that might affect travel to Africa can be found at Travel.State.gov.



MK: What should one know about the airlines, specifically?



JC: Investigate the requirements for your airline as each carrier has varied responses to COVID-19.

As a result of the pandemic, most airlines have adopted measures to keep their passengers and their staff safe. While some airlines like Delta require proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding your flight, others provide testing before your flight and attach the result to your ticket.

Therefore, to ensure you are able to fly when scheduled, it is your responsibility to know the requirements of your airline before the flight to avoid any issues. A good resource for this is Go2Africa.com.



MK: Should tourists be prepared for temperature screenings and COVID-19 tests upon arrival and departure?



JC: As pointed out earlier, many African countries are still battling the pandemic, so to keep the residents of their countries safe post-COVID-19, airports have been mandated to request test results or test passengers on-site.

Therefore, when traveling, you should be prepared for a coronavirus test upon arrival or departure from any African country. If you refuse to allow this, you will not be able to fly.



MK: What about a potential 14-day quarantine upon arrival—is that only for travellers who show signs of COVID-19?



JC: Apart from testing, be prepared for a 14-day quarantine if you show signs of the virus or test positive during a test given at the airport.

African countries are determined to ensure the pandemic is eliminated completely from their countries. If you show symptoms of the virus upon your arrival in any country in Africa, you will likely be quarantined for 14 days. This can even entail having to stay in the country instead of returning to the U.S.



MK: Would you say that travel insurance is an imperative?



JC: Make sure your travel insurance company offers COVID-19 coverage and arrange for COVID-19 travel insurance requirements from airlines.

You will want to be insured by your travel insurance company for COVID-19 coverage before travelling to any African country. Check with your travel insurance company to ensure COVID-19 is covered under their insurance policy, in the event you need to change your travel plans due to the pandemic.

Such coverage policy can protect you by covering expenses related to unexpected changes and/or medical care in the event of illness.



MK: With any trip, but especially now, there can be unforeseen circumstances. Any insights on that front?



JC: DO NOT travel without extra funds and the ability to extend your trip in the event of a quarantine. With the points mentioned above, there is a great likelihood you will be required to spend more time and money in the country to which you are traveling if your COVID-19 test is positive.

As a result, it is advisable to travel only if you have financial contingency plans prepared as well as a reservoir of time saved up.

All this being said, African countries are not barring U.S. travelers at the same rate as other countries, meaning you can still potentially realize your dream safari vacation or other adventure across the continent’s beaches, jungles and deserts.



As the world contends with COVID-19 issues, African countries will endeavor to stay open for tourism, business and much more. Preparing for, and abiding by, the region’s travel requirements will make your journey and overall stay in the country more enjoyable and safer for all.

